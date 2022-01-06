AEW Dynamite Results: Huge title change, First TBS Champion crowned, Jericho calls out former WWE stars, Page vs Danielson II

AEW kicked off the TBS era of Dynamite with a bang. The show ended with an incredible Tag Team title match between Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express. We also had the first TBS Champion crowned on tonight's show. Without further ado, let's head straight to the results.

Hangman Page (C) vs. Bryan Danielson [AEW World Championship match]

We had Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn, and Paul Wight at ringside as judges in case this match also went for a time limit draw.

In the match's opening minutes, we saw the champion and challenger feel each other out. Hangman then sent Danielson crashing out of the ring before following it up with a tope suicida. Hangman then went for an Orihara Moonsault, but Danielson moved out of the way. Bryan then charged at Hangman, who hit him with a Powerbomb onto the apron.

The Champ then rolled Danielson back into the ring and looked to set up the Buckshot Lariat. Bryan rolled out of the ring again. Hangman went for another tope suicida, but Danielson sidestepped it, and the champion hit the barricade.

Back in the ring, the Champion hit back with a Fallaway Slam. The match spilled out to ringside again but Danielson hit a drop toehold, sending Hangman face-first into the steel steps.

The match headed back into the ring again as both men traded strikes. Danielson then hits a snap suplex and follows it up with multiple elbow strikes. The challenger then went for a cross arm breaker, but Hangman blocked it.

Both men went crashing out to ringside, and Danielson sent Hangman head-first into the ring post. By this point of the match, both men were bleeding as we headed for an ad break.

Both men traded strikes on the turnbuckle before the match spilled out to ringside again. Hangman hit a Deadeye on the floor. Hangman looked for the Buckshot Lariat again, but Danielson dropped to his knees. Danielson got a cradle pin on the unsuspecting Champion, but he kicked out.

Bryan Danielson locked in the Labelle Lock in the middle of the ring. Both men were bloody and battered, but Hangman still managed to break the hold. Danielson replied with a Running Knee strike, but it wasn't enough to put the Champion away. Danielson and Hangman now traded headbutts. The challenger then hit a Gotch-style piledriver, but Hangman kicked out again.

Bryan Danielson went for another Knee strike at this point, but the Champion countered it into a powerbomb. Danielson locked in a triangle hold which he was forced to change into a leglock. Hangman broke free and hit the Buckshot Lariat before pinning the challenger clean in the middle of the ring.

Result: Hangman Page def. Bryan Danielson

Grade: A+

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Alan John