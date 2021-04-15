AEW Dynamite Results: Inner Circle gets a new member, Big in-ring debut, 2 title matches

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Darby Allin defend the TNT Championship in the main event against Matt Hardy. We also had The Young Bucks defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships on tonight's show.

Kris Statlander made her in-ring return after more than 10 months as well as the in-ring AEW debut of Anthony Ogogo.

The Young Bucks (c) vs PAC and Fenix (for the AEW World Tag Team Championships)

AEW Dynamite kicked off with a tag title match. The Young Bucks came out with Don Callis, with a new look to their attire to complement their heel turn.

The match started at a furious pace and we saw a number of reversals early on. The Bucks went to double team Fenix but he replied with a hurricanrana and tagged in PAC. They exchanged tags and punished Matt Jackson in their corner. Matt Jackson tagged himself in and hit Fenix with a springboard facebuster. The Young Bucks now traded tags and worked on Fenix.

The action spilled out to ringside as The Bucks punished both PAC and Fenix, powerbombing both men into the apron. Back in the ring, had PAC in a side-headlock. Matt and Nick Jackson traded tags and continued laying into PAC.

PAC finally hit back by launching both Matt and Nick Jackson out of the ring but was unable to make the tag after Nick Jackson pulled PAC off the apron. Matt Jackson taunted PAC and hit him with a series of clotheslines.

Fenix finally tagged back in and showed his incredible athleticism as he went after both of The Bucks. PAG tagged in and hit Nick Jackson with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. PAC followed it up with a German Suplex for another nearfall. Nick Jackson came in and hit Fenix with a Canadian Destroyer.

The action spilled to the outside as both Fenix and Matt Jackson hit their respective opponents with reverse-ranas. Fenix then caught Matt Jackson with a cutter on the floor. Back in the ring, PAC hit a Black Arrow but the pin was broken up.

Matt Jackson then hit PAC with a low blow before hitting Fenix with a superkick. Matt Jackson then took off Fenix's mask before The Bucks hit him with a double superkick and pinned him. The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team titles.

AEW Dynamite Results: The Young Bucks def. PAC and Fenix

Ratings: B

