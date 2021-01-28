AEW Dynamite Results: Dolph Ziggler's brother debuts, Team reunite after 5 years, and more (January 27th, 2021)

As always, this week's AEW Dynamite had a stacked card with several big matches and moments.

Dolph Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth, went up against Hangman Page. Dr. Britt Baker faced a seasoned talent in Shanna. Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood, known as established tag team wrestlers, engaged in a singles match.

The Tag Team Champions from AEW and IMPACT Wrestling teamed up for a great match against The Dark Order. Dynamite also had segments featuring Cody Rhodes and Sting, in addition to The Inner Circle being in action.

Here are the results and highlights of the latest AEW Dynamite episode:

Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston kicked off AEW Dynamite

A singles match between Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite has been in the making for a long time, which was expected to be a hard-hitting contest.

Archer sent Jake 'The Snake' Roberts to the back, much to the legend's disappointment. The match got underway with Kingston going on the offensive. Archer took his shirt off and rattled Kingston with a big boot and multiple splashes in the corner.

Kingston did everything in his power to level the playing field against his larger opponent. Eddie got some control in the match as he connected with knuckle shots to the ribs of Archer.

The commentators highlighted Kingston's street fighting roots. Both men, as expected, went at it and exchanged hard shots. Archer weathered the early storm and floored Kingston with a big shoulder tackle. It was Archer's turn now to land several chops on Kingston's chest.

Archer dropped Kingston with a chokeslam on the apron from inside the ring. That looked brutal, and it got the fans to chant 'holy s***'!

Archer followed Kingston on the outside, and he rammed his head into the camera. Lance was relishing the opportunity to punish Kingston, who was sent into the guard railing.

Back in the ring, Archer continued his dominance with a full nelson slam on Kingston. The former NJPW star went up to the middle rope for a splash, and he broke up the pinfall.

Kingston went for the back fist, but Archer caught his arm. Eddie responded with a basement dropkick and a running strike, which got him a two-count.

Archer countered with a clothesline, and he followed it up with a blackout attempt. Kingston saved himself by coming off the back door. Archer caught him with a ripcord chokeslam.

Kingston's lower back gave him a lot of trouble, but Archer continued to show off by walking the top rope and delivering the moonsault press. Impressive!

Archer was relentless, but he was distracted by The Butcher and The Blade, who got a beaten-up Jake Roberts near the ramp. Bunny handed Kingston a knuckle duster from the ringside area while the referee wasn't looking.

Kingston put on the knuckle duster and stunned Archer with the back fist for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Eddie Kingston def. Lance Archer via pinfall on AEW Dynamite

Grade: -B

Butcher, Blade, Bunny, and Eddie Kingston attacked Archer after the match on AEW Dynamite.