AEW Dynamite Results: Paul Wight debuts, Shaq O'Neal impresses

AEW Dynamite's go-home episode of AEW: Revolution saw Paul Wight making his first-ever AEW Dynamite appearance. Apart from that, Tully Blanchard and Shaq O'Neal stepped into the ring to wrestle.

Nyla Rose squared off against Ryo Mizunami in the finals of the AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament. In the main event of the night, Hangman Page and John Silver took on against Matt Hardy and Private Party's Marq Quen.

Cody and Red Velvet vs Shaq O'Neal and Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite

Shaq O'Neal and Cody began the proceedings on AEW Dynamite by having a staredown in the ring. The American Nightmare tried some traditional grappling but the NBA legend was in no mood for it.

Neal delivered a massive chop to Cody, and then followed it with a Body Drop. Jade Cargill tagged herself in, after which Red Velvet also entered the ring. The two women had a nice back-and-forth in the ring, after which Cargill began dominating the action. After a cheap attack from Cody, Neal became livid and took out the Nightmare Family's Austin Gunn on the outside.

Back in the ring, Cargill continued to brutalize Velvet. She pulled out a table from underneath the table and set it up on the outside. However, Velvet took out Cargill and set up another table.

Cody and Neal were back in action, with the NBA legend using his size advantage to deliver a powerbomb. However, the former TNT Champion quickly recovered and hit Neal with a slam, but the latter kicked out.

Cody dove over the top rope, taking down Neal and breaking both the tables in the process. Back in the ring, Velvet hit a spear but Cargill kicked out. However, Cargill quickly found her way back and executed a facebuster to secure the victory for her team. Cameras showed Neal still being down and out, not in a position to celebrate the victory on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Results: Shaq O'Neal and Jade Cargill

Grade: A

Toni Schiavone stood outside the ambulance looking to get word from Shaq, who was shifted into the ambulance after the brutal table spot during the match. However, Schiavone didn't find anyone inside the ambulance, with Shaq possibly disappearing.

PAC and Rey Fenix vs John Skyler and D3

Next on AEW Dynamite, PAC and Rey Fenix quickly unleashed tandem offense on their opponents and won the match in under a minute after both of them hit their finishers on John Skyler. Skyler's partner D3 couldn't even get any offense in, as he was taken out by Fenix with a dive just when the match began.

AEW Dynamite Results: PAC and Rey Fenix defeat John Skyler and D3