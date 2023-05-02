AEW move could be on the cards for former champion who possibly left WWE after 17 years

After being a part of the WWE locker for 17 years, former champion Alicia Fox could potentially jump ship and sign with AEW.

The former WWE Divas Champion recently made a slight change to her Instagram bio, which seems to have confirmed her exit from the Stamford-based promotion.

Several talents in AEW have previously worked in WWE, and some are veterans of the business. But as far as the women's division is concerned, there is hardly any veteran that has the potential to help the talent and elevate the division.

Alicia Fox's experience can help talent in a huge way. Saraya also recently mentioned that Fox is one of the safest workers in the ring and is highly underrated.

Of course, there are a few talents, such as Madison Rayne and Saraya, who have been in the business for over a decade, but they do lack in certain aspects. As far as Rayne is concerned, she has been in the business for a long time, but it was mostly on the independent circuit and thus lacks experience when it comes to helping talent work in major crowds.

Saraya, on the other hand, recently made a return to in-ring action after a career-threatening injury, and thus, she should be more focused on her safety right now rather than being a locker room leader.

The only other veteran who was a great asset to the roster was Vickie Guerrero, but she also recently revealed that she is leaving the company soon. Thus, there couldn't be a better time for Alicia Fox to sign with the company.

Saraya mentioned that Alicia Fox took care of all the WWE Superstars she worked with

The current AEW star responded to a fan who claimed that Fox threw multiple 'stiff' shots during her match with Saraya.

The leader of The Outcasts replied by stating that Alicia was a very safe worker and that she took good care of her co-workers.

"Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love ❤️ @AliciaFoxy," tweeted Saraya.

SARAYA @Saraya @AliciaFoxy twitter.com/FoxyDMD/status… CEO of good taste @FoxyDMD She said welcome to Raw rookie Alicia beat tf out of Paige in this matchShe said welcome to Raw rookie Alicia beat tf out of Paige in this match😭 She said welcome to Raw rookie https://t.co/ALOy5YOVbI Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love ❤️ @AliciaFoxy twitter.com/FoxyDMD/status…

The 17-year veteran has not shared any updates about her future yet.

Would you like to see see the former WWE Superstar join AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes