AEW News Roundup (July 19th, 2021): "Those girls changed how people look at women's professional wrestling"- Former WWE superstar heaps praise on Four Horsewomen, Chris Jericho confirms he invented popular gimmick match

#5 AEW's Paul Wight thinks Four Horsewomen enhanced women's wrestling

Legendary star and AEW commentator Paul Wight has heaped praise on Four Horsewomen.

WWE's top female stars, consisting of current RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, have collectively earned the title "Four Horsewomen" in WWE due to their contribution to the women's division of the company.

From their days in the NXT to their current main roster run, all these four women have reformed their female wrestling style. They even became an inspiration to many young athletes out there.

Their impressive contribution has received critical acclaim from AEW's Paul Wight. Speaking to Wrestling With The Week, the former WWE superstar credited all of these female superstars for revolutionizing the women's division in WWE. AEW's Paul Wight also specifically praised Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for their impressive skillset in the ring and compelling style of storytelling:

"I've said the same thing before about Becky (Lynch), Charlotte (Flair), Sasha (Banks), and Bayley. Those girls changed how people look at women's professional wrestling Becky Lynch is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. I've never seen anyone wrestle without talking or telling, just her execution in the ring. When she's hustling to beat someone, every cover is more desperate and more intense. She had that gift to have a second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth gear and puts that time in. Charlotte is a crazy athlete and a whole other level. To see them get the recognition they deserve because they started that," Paul Wight said

in 1 image from Taboo Tuesday 2004...this summed up everything that was wrong about Women’s Wrestling over 10 Year’s Ago...”Divas”, “Pillow Fights”, “Lingerie”...glad we’ve passed this stage 😷😷 #WWE pic.twitter.com/pePraReJui — Adam (@Adam_Lewis10) December 21, 2017

There's no doubt that the contributions all these four women have made prompted people to take women's wrestling seriously, given they were depicted as mud and pillow fighters back in the day.

