AEW News Roundup: AJ Styles' future WrestleMania opponent teased, WWE legend returning after 7 years?

#3 Booker T believes that WWE would present Kenny Omega as one of the biggest stars and that he'd headline WrestleMania

Would Kenny Omega leave AEW behind to find glory in WWE?

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that he believes that while AEW would recover from losing Kenny Omega, it would be a major loss since he helped found the promotion.

"Of course, they can recover from it. Losing someone like Kenny Omega, that would be a big loss. That would be huge. Just because he was one of those guys who put that thing all together. I don’t know how many years Kenny Omega has left in the ring. WWE would make Kenny Omega’s star shine brighter than any other place he ever could be in," Booker T said.

Booker continued, explaining why he believes WWE would shoot him to the top of their card to face the likes of AJ Styles.

"He would likely be presented as one of their biggest stars and potentially work at WrestleMania. If you don’t work at WrestleMania you missed out on something. I can understand why Kenny Omega would want to mix it up with AJ Styles, two of the best at what they do, at WrestleMania." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

#2 Inagural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho might entice a WWE veteran to come out of retirement

Chris Jericho has had quite the career, and despite some hits and misses, the veteran will undoubtedly be inducted into many Halls of Fame in pro wrestling. While he doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, he's one of the few stars of his generation still actively competing.

Lance Storm recently took to Twitter to let fans know he's open to a Q&A session. A fan asked him if he'd consider coming out of retirement, to which the star replied that he'd do it for Jericho.

"If @IAmJericho retires before I get too old, I would be game to do one last one with him. #AskLTS," Lance Storm tweeted.

Chris Jericho has noted in the past that he believes Lance Storm would be the best final opponent he could have. It's still currently unclear when Jericho will retire and if it will even be in AEW or not, but it seems that the two old friends have the same idea in mind.

#1 Dax Harwood believes that while Rhea Ripley is impressive, she's still a bit green in-ring

Could Rhea Ripley use some more time in WWE's Performance Center?

During a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the AEW star reviewed the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and praised the bout where The Judgment Day faced Edge and Beth Phoenix. However, he noted that Ripley was still not at her best.

"I thought the match was a lot of fun, I think that Rhea is still a little green, I still think she has a little in-ring growth [left] to go for a television wrestling company." (01:19:54 onward).

Dax also noted that Beth Phoenix helped Rhea Ripley along pretty well, and the AEW star even proclaimed he believes The Glamazon was ready to return to the ring.

"But I thought that Beth did an incredible job catering [to] her, especially since Beth was off for quite a while. But, I thought Beth did a great job. I sent Beth a text today saying ‘if you wanted to come back full time, right now, you could do it.’ I thought it was a fun match." (01:20:06 onward).

With rumors of FTR possibly leaving AEW behind when their contracts expire, fans could end up seeing Dax Harwood join Edge and Beth Phoenix in their battle against The Judgment Day.

