AEW News Roundup: Bully Ray gives his take on Christian Cage's feud with popular star, former champion slams the company for dragging feud between two former WWE Superstars (July 11, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from All Elite Wrestling.

WWE legend Bully Ray recently stated that he is a fan of Christian Cage's verbal attacks on Jungle Boy. Meanwhile, a former WCW World Television Champion is of the opinion that AEW is needlessly delaying the match between two ex-WWE Superstars.

We round off today's edition with a story about Chris Jericho providing an insight into what Vince McMahon is like in real-life. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3 Bully Ray gives his take on Christian Cage's feud with Jungle Boy in AEW

Christian Cage turned heel on the June 15, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He laid a vicious beatdown on Jungle Boy and had a confrontation with his mother and sister in the ringside area.

The following week, Captain Charisma further berated the 25-year-old star and claimed that his deceased father would be ashamed and embarrassed of him.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that he doesn't mind Cage's verbal attacks on Jungle Boy's family:

"You hear the reactions of the fans. Whether it's Christian saying stuff about Jungle Boy or about his deceased dad , his mother, his sister or him making reference to Jeff Hardy's alcohol problems, I don't mind it at all. It was a point in my career where every single night I went for verbals, and it worked. I said some harsh stuff back in the ECW days," said Ray.

He added:

"This is sports entertainment. This is pro wrestling. This is no different than Hollywood or soap operas or anything like that. If all parties involved are cool with the verbage, then so be it. Real makes money."

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Matt Hardy came out to confront Christian Cage and Luchasaurus for their recent actions. However, Cage brought up Jeff Hardy's alcohol problems, and the former Jurassic Express members laid out The Broken One shortly after.

#2 Disco Inferno questions AEW for dragging out the inevitable match between Malakai Black and Miro

Malakai Black and Miro were two of the four competitors in the match to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion. The bout also included eventual winner PAC and Clark Connors.

During the contest, Black spat his mist into Miro's eyes, causing The Redeemer to let go of his Game Over submission move on PAC.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno questioned how long All Elite Wrestling is going to keep postponing the match between Malakai Black and Miro:

"How long is it gonna be before Miro and Malakai Black fight each other on TV? How long are they going to drag this out? Is that what it is on the pay-per-view? That match you can put on the TV? It's compelling. They need TV ratings."

He added:

"You have the potential to get above a million every week if you just load your shows with some more talented people instead of putting, like there's no reason Fuego Del Sol and Leon Ruffin and Bear Country should be on the show with all the guys you have sitting on the bench," Disco said.

It remains to be seen when the inevitable bout between the two stars will happen and if the winner gets a potential shot at the All-Atlantic Championship.

#1 Chris Jericho opens up on what Vince McMahon is like in real-life

AEW star Chris Jericho was recently a guest on the True Geordie podcast. He spoke about various topics, including the allegations against Vince McMahon and how the 76-year-old is behind the scenes.

While speaking on the podcast, The Wizard said that McMahon likes to hang out and also joke around:

"Vince is just the lad at heart. He's just a f***ing dude. And yes, he's very intimidating. And he's a billionaire. And he's, you know, the creator of this massive, iconic company. But deep down, he's just a dude that likes to hang out, likes to joke, and likes to drink (...) He's surrounded by, 'Yes men' as most guys in that position are. He doesn't want 'Yes men' and I had a really good relationship with him," said Jericho.

While Chris Jericho has been signed with AEW since 2019, it will be interesting to see if he makes a return to WWE and reunites with Vince McMahon somewhere down the line.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far