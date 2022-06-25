AEW News Roundup: WWE legend says Christian Cage got "thermonuclear heat" after recent promo,  Tony Khan gives "last chance" to 3-time world champion 

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from All Elite Wrestling.

Christian Cage cut a scathing promo on Jungle Boy on this week's Dynamite, and a WWE legend believes that Cage got heat because of it. Meanwhile, Tony Khan recently revealed what he said to a three-time world champion following a recent controversy.

We round off today's edition with a story about Hangman Page detailing the pressure he went through as AEW World Champion. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3 Bully Ray says Christian Cage got massive heat following recent promo on AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage turned heel on last week's Dynamite by attacking Jungle Boy after Jurassic Express lost the AEW Tag Team Championships to The Young Bucks.

This week on the Wednesday night show, Captain Charisma gave an explanation for his actions. Cage said he hated Jungle Boy ever since the latter eliminated him in the Casino Battle Royale last year.

He added that he joined All Elite Wrestling for the money, and managing Jurassic Express was the quickest way of doing that. Christian Cage ended his vicious promo by saying Jungle Boy's deceased father would be ashamed and embarrassed of his son.

Shortly after, WWE legend Bully Ray took to Twitter to react to the promo. He asked fans whether Cage went a little "too far":

"Christian just got Thermonuclear Heat. But did he go “too far? Your thoughts… #AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio," wrote Ray.

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



But did he go “too far?”

Your thoughts…

#AEWDynamite

@BustedOpenRadio Christian just got Thermonuclear Heat.But did he go “too far?”Your thoughts… Christian just got Thermonuclear Heat. But did he go “too far?”Your thoughts…#AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio

It remains to be seen how Jungle Boy will respond to this betrayal from his former mentor.

#2 Tony Khan gives Jeff Hardy an ultimatum following his DUI arrest

Jeff Hardy has once again found himself in the middle of a controversy following his DUI arrest in Volusia County, Florida.

Following his latest arrest, Tony Khan said that The Charismatic Enigma would only be allowed to return after completing treatment and maintaining sobriety.

While speaking on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media call, Khan stated that Hardy is in treatment and doing much better. The President added that he was glad nobody got hurt during the incident.

"Jeff is doing much better. As I understand, Jeff is in treatment. I don’t want to say too much about what is going on because it’s his business, but I’m here for him for whatever he needs. I’m really glad nobody got hurt. What Jeff did, going out and driving, is totally different from the other thing. I don’t like hearing the two compared [Jeff and Jon]. I’d be remiss if I didn’t give Jeff a lot of credit for now doing the right thing. This is why we said Jeff has to do the right thing if he wants to stay with AEW, It’s last chance," Khan said.

Following recent events, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan gives Jeff Hardy a run as a top star in All Elite Wrestling.

#1 Hangman Page opens up about the pressure of being a world champion

The Anxious Millenial Cowboy

Hangman Page won the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view by beating 'The Cleaner' Kenny Omega. He successfully defended the title against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and Adam Cole.

However, his reign came to an end at the hands of CM Punk at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view earlier this year.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Page opened up about the pressure of being the top champion in All Elite Wrestling.

“I never realized the pressure of being world champion and that might seem to someone watching, like, ‘Oh, you defended it once every three or four weeks, how hard could that be’?” Page said. “I don’t know that I handled [the pressure] of anyone who’s ever handled it, but it’s my first time. I think it made me, you know, a better person, a better wrestler.”

He added:

“I let [the pressure] get to me more than I thought I would,” Page stated. “I thought I would win the championship and I would be happy, that I would be the perfect version of myself, and I wasn’t, either. The cynic in me wants to say that’s something that comes with being champion? But I think as a personal thing, maybe that’s a bit of a failure or something to work on.”

While Hangman Page is out of the AEW World Championship scene after his loss to Punk, he has a chance to add another world title in less than 48 hours. Page faces Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White in a fatal four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far