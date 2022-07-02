AEW News Roundup: Chances of Stephanie McMahon bringing back former WWE World Champion; wrestling legend slams Jon Moxley (July 02, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we assemble all the biggest news stories swirling in the world of All Elite Wrestling.

A former two-time WWE Champion infamously left WWE in 2014. On a related note, WCW veteran Konnan recently spoke about a potential return scenario for the star.

Meanwhile, Jim Cornette has slammed Jon Moxley's triumphant victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

In addition to these two lead stories, we'll conclude the roundup with a former United States Champion opening up about The Rock, claiming he'd had an affair with his wife on television.

#3. Konnan is skeptical of AEW World Champion CM Punk potentially returning to WWE

CM Punk's long and illustrious run with WWE notoriously ended on a bad note in 2014.

The Straight Edge Superstar has held higher management responsible for making him sick and driving him to early retirement from pro wrestling.

After seven years away from the business, Punk returned to the squared circle in AEW last year. The 43-year-old has expressed his desire to work under Tony Khan's umbrella until he retires.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan noted that Stephanie McMahon taking over the reins from Vince McMahon could cool off the real-life heat between WWE and CM Punk.

The WCW veteran added that while Stephanie could potentially reach out to Punk down the road, he doubts the latter will leave AEW anytime soon:

"Things could change, you know? Stephanie could take over, and she could say I don't give a s*** about the heat you had before, I will push you. She might offer him a lot of money, and he might leave, but I don't see him leaving anytime soon. He's in a great position in AEW," Konnan said.

The Second City Saint is currently recuperating from a foot injury he suffered during the trios match on the fallout episode of Double or Nothing last month.

#2. Miro opens up about WWE legend The Rock implying he had an affair with Lana in 2014

Lana and The Rock

Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, was a part of some memorable moments with The Rock back in the day.

One of the most amusing segments happened on the January 25 episode of WWE RAW in 2016, which saw The Great One confront Lana backstage.

The Hollywood star reflected on his altercation with the former Rusev on RAW, following which he claimed that he and Lana secretly hooked up at a hotel in Brooklyn.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Miro believes that The Brahma Bull claimed to be having an affair with his wife because he got the better of the veteran during their face-off in 2014:

“The first one was better, the one in Brooklyn. He showed up out of nowhere, we had a little talk and scuffle. I think that left a sour taste in his mouth. Even though he beat me up a little bit, I got the better of him. Maybe he was just sour about that so he had to come back and talk bad about Lana, imagining things," Miro said.

Despite having multiple run-ins, the two men never got the opportunity to settle their beef inside the ring. Now that Miro is working with AEW, it is unlikely that fans will ever see him collide with The Rock anytime soon.

#1. Jim Cornette rips apart Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Sonny The Jobber @SonnyTheJobber



The AEW World Championship with Jon Moxley just feels right.



#AEWDynamite WILD THING, YOU MAKE MY HEART SING!The AEW World Championship with Jon Moxley just feels right. WILD THING, YOU MAKE MY HEART SING!The AEW World Championship with Jon Moxley just feels right. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/oXL6kVppnv

Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the interim AEW World Champion in the main event of Forbidden Door last Sunday.

Speaking on Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette asserted that if CM Punk had headlined the show, fans at United Center would have gone berserk during the title match.

Cornette also took issue with Mox busting his head open with a clothesline:

"A guy I have never seen versus a guy I cannot stand. I had given credit to Moxley as he was trying to work, he had not gone to floor yet. Tanahashi's punches looked like sh*t. I wrote in capital letters that this place would've been lit if it would've been Punk and Tanahashi (..) Have you ever seen someone getting their forehead busted open by a clothesline across the chest?" Jim Cornette said.

Jon Moxley will have his first title defense against the winner of the Royal Rampage battle royale on AEW Rampage tonight.

