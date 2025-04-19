AEW News Roundup: Dean Ambrose referenced before WrestleMania, 29-year-old announces retirement, Mercedes Mone wanted back in WWE

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Mercedes Mone, and more.

A former AEW star left his boots in the ring and signaled his retirement at the age of 29. Dean Ambrose was referenced by a former WWE Champion on SmackDown this week. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Dean Ambrose referenced by a top WWE star on SmackDown

Seth Rollins opened the show this week on SmackDown to deliver a pipebomb of his own. The Visionary would take scathing shots against his opponents the next night at WrestleMania 41, CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

The former WWE Champion would call out Reigns for not caring about anyone except himself. He would even refer to the OTC as 'Mr. Limited Schedule', 'Mr. Private Jets', and 'Mr. Handpicked Opponents.'

Rollins would then claim that he knew about sacrifice, unlike Punk and Reigns. He told a story about Paul Heyman asking him to be a "Shield" to CM Punk along with Roman Reigns, and namedropped Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley, in the same breath.

#4. Former AEW star leaves his boots in the ring, hinting at retirement

Fuego Del Sol was once competing under the All Elite Wrestling banner from 2021 to 2023. He was a beloved star and an amazing performer inside the ring, earning himself huge praise from everyone for his skills.

Fuego recently competed at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break against Atticus Cogar in a Mask vs. Career Anything Goes match. The match was another exciting bout that had the fans on the edge of their seats, but it ended with the former AEW star losing.

He would then choose to honor the stipulation and unmask himself in front of everyone. Del Sol would then choose to leave his wrestling boots in the ring, which might be hinting at him retiring at the age of 29. He would then address his actions over on X.

#3. Major name hopes Mercedes Mone will return to WWE

Mercedes Mone is currently in the prime of her wrestling career, competing in AEW and holding onto four championships. She had first been at the top of the WWE women's division at one time as Sasha Banks.

However, she chose to walk out of the Stamford-based promotion in May 2022 alongside Naomi. She would not return to the company again, but her former tag team partner, Naomi, would make her return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

Tiffany Stratton was recently asked in an interview with Gorilla Position if she would like to see Mercedes Mone return to WWE. She stated that she hopes that The CEO returns sometime in the future and that it would be cool to get in the ring with the AEW TBS Champion.

"I hope so. I think that would be super cool if she came back. I would love to get in the ring with her," Stratton said.

#2. Lana shares a picture with Rusev after reportedly signing a contract with WWE

Rumors have been swirling around Rusev's impending return to WWE after his exit from AEW. The Bulgarian Brute was paired with his on-screen manager and real-life partner Lana, aka CJ Perry, during his time in the company.

Word has now been spreading that Lana has reportedly signed a legends deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Fans are hopeful to see her return as well, alongside Rusev.

Amid all of this speculation, she recently shared a picture of herself and Rusev after the recent episode of SmackDown on a road trip.

#1. Buddy Mathews shares a message for Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley is ready for a showdown against her opponents, Bianca Belair and IYO Sky, at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's World Championship. Mami was the Women's World Champion until she was defeated by IYO on the RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025.

The Eradicator would find a way into the match for the title as she continued to feud against her rivals. Ahead of her WrestleMania match, her husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews would share a wonderful message on his Instagram story. Matthews would write that he's lucky to have Rhea Ripley in his life in the appreciation post.

