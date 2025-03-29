Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving Drew McIntyre, Mercedes Mone, and more.

Drew McIntyre made an unashamed reference on social media following WWE SmackDown. Elsewhere, a WWE legend accused Mercedes Mone of being lazy. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Drew McIntyre makes a reference to AEW controversy following WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre was attacked by Damian Priest on SmackDown this week and was slammed on the roof of a car. The Scottish Warrior has been feuding with Priest for the last couple of weeks and had challenged his rival to come find him on the blue brand.

The former WWE Champion was caught off guard by his rival and got laid out courtesy of a South of Heaven through the windshield of the car. McIntyre sent a message on his X that he was put through real glass. This was seemingly a reference to the real-life brawl between Jack Perry and CM Punk at AEW All In backstage over a spot that involved real glass.

#4. 7-time WWE Champion hints that Mercedes Mone is lazy

Mercedes Mone has been in top form ever since she joined AEW. However, the erstwhile Sasha Banks has always been an amazing performer and her matches against her close friend Bayley in NXT are some of the most revered women's matches of all time, particularly their clash at Takeover: Brooklyn 2015.

Kevin Nash recently spoke on his Kliq This podcast and hinted that Mercedes Mone has become lazy at this point. He claimed that The CEO isn't the same performer anymore who put on those classic matches in NXT against Bayley.

"Sasha, whatever her name is now, CEO ... I watched her match and man she's phoning her s**t in big time. That's not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley," Nash said on Kliq This. (H/T WrestlingInc)

#3. WWE has announced Rey Fenix's debut date

After a few weeks of vignettes and months of speculation, Rey Fenix's debut was finally announced on SmackDown this week. After his brother, Penta made his debut on Monday Night RAW, Fenix was expected to follow soon.

The 34-year-old star has been announced to make his debut next week in Chicago, Illinois. It seems that the Stamford-based promotion is going to keep the Lucha Brothers apart for now as they will perform on separate brands for the time being.

#2. WWE legend lashes out after criticism regarding comments on Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has recently become the talk of the town following his viral spot in his World Title match against Cope on the March 19 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the street fight, Moxley was suplexed on top of a board with nails.

Many veterans criticized the spot, with RVD being one of them, stating this is why he prefers WWE over AEW. He received a lot of backlash for his words, with fans calling him out for doing similar spots during his time in ECW.

RVD then took to social media to respond to the backlash and didn't hold back from calling them ignorant. He stated that concussions are a part of his past, not anymore, or in his future.

"Some fans on here are another level of ignorant. 1 - Concussions are a part of my past, not my present or my future. No matter how much you don’t know. 2 - I’ve always said the Abyss spot when he murdered me with Janice was stupid. I’ve always said back in ECW, the garbage matches took the place of wrestling because they didn’t have wrestling in them. 3 - Do you think a writer gave Moxley that spot and he thought it was stupid? I don’t."

The ECW legend even went as far as to call the fans stupid for calling him a hypocrite over his comments in his tweet.

#1. Updated AEW Dynasty 2025 match card lineup

AEW has updated its match card for its upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025. The show is set to take place on April 6, at the Liacouras Centre in Philadelphia.

Here is the following updated match card for Dynasty 2025:

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland International Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR

Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR ROH World Championship Mask vs. Title Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

