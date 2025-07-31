AEW News Roundup: Ex-WWE star makes debut, Popular stable has officially disbanded, Cody Rhodes fires shots, and more

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we have stories involving some top stars of the pro wrestling industry, including Cody Rhodes.A former WWE star recently made their debut in AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor. Meanwhile, a major faction in the Jacksonville-based promotion was disbanded. Ex-All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes had some strong words for the promotion he left in 2022. We've got a bunch of news to cover today, so let's jump right in.#4. Cody Rhodes says he was disrespected by AEWCody Rhodes was the executive vice president (EVP) of AEW before he left the company in February 2022. Recently, The American Nightmare opened up about his surprising departure from the Tony Khan-led promotion.On The Bill Simmons Podcast, Cody Rhodes said that he had originally chosen to stay silent about the reasons behind his exit but felt it was time to share his perspective. A clip from the podcast has since gone viral, with Rhodes revealing that he felt disrespected in the very organization he helped build.“There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love. But feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends (…) that we built, feeling disrespected there (…) I wouldn’t stand for it.&quot; [H/T: Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online]#3. The Patriarchy has officially disbandedLast night on Dynamite, the promotion officially confirmed the disbandment of The Patriarchy, a faction comprising Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Shayna Wayne. Tensions within the group had been escalating since AEW All In: Texas, where Nick turned on Cage and seemingly aligned with FTR.The program came to a head this week when Cage returned to TV for the first time since July 12 and attempted to address the betrayal. However, The Patriarch was ambushed by Nick and Sabian. Shortly after, AEW took to X/Twitter and acknowledged the dissolution, posting a picture of the heel duo standing tall.“The Patriarch has been disowned.”#2. Shawn Dean reveals reason why MJF ‘quit’ The Hurt SyndicateThe status of MJF in The Hurt Syndicate unraveled even further on Dynamite last night. Following an intense segment last Wednesday where Bobby Lashley physically ousted MJF from the group, this week, The Wolf of Wrestling was shown trying to reason with Shelton Benjamin to resolve matters. However, Shelton ended up supporting his removal from the group.According to Capt. Shawn Dean of Shane Taylor Promotions, MJF quit the faction due to a booking decision that required him to face Dean a third time. Dean claimed on X/Twitter that Friedman refused the match and walked away.&quot;They told him he was gonna have to wrestle me a 3rd time to stay in… folks quit!'' As MVP, the group’s apparent leader, has yet to issue a statement, MJF’s future with the Syndicate remains uncertain.#1. Oro Mensah makes debut in Ring Of HonorFormer WWE NXT star Oro Mensah made his first appearance under the AEW umbrella, debuting at a recent Ring of Honor taping. The match took place ahead of the latest edition of Dynamite and marked Mensah’s first bout since being released by WWE on May 2, 2025.Mensah, who made his name in NXT, faced NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii at the tapings. Though he did not pick up a win, the 29-year-old’s performance was reportedly under close watch from AEW President Tony Khan.There is growing positive speculation about his potential future with AEW, particularly if he signs officially and steps into feuds with talents like Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Ricochet.