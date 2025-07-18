  • home icon
  AEW News Roundup: Female star details physical altercation with male co-worker, Mercedes Mone called delicious, Ricochet brutally trolled 

AEW News Roundup: Female star details physical altercation with male co-worker, Mercedes Mone called delicious, Ricochet brutally trolled 

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 18, 2025 14:47 GMT
Mercedes Mone and Ricochet.
Mercedes Mone and Ricochet. [Images from The CEO & Ricochet's X]

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we've got news involving top All Elite Wrestling stars like Mercedes Mone and Ricochet, among others.

A major female star of the promotion has spoken out about her recent physical altercation with a male co-star. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone got an intriguing mention, and Ricochet may not be too happy after certain recent developments. So, without further ado, let's go:

#4. Mercedes Mone called "delicious" by Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm made headlines on the July 16 episode of AEW Dynamite with a direct message to Mercedes Mone, following their high-profile clash at AEW All In 2025. Storm, now celebrating her win over The CEO, addressed fans from the arena balcony.

Storm recalled warning Mone that she would eat her alive if she made one wrong move and noted that Mone was ''delicious,'' seemingly referencing their intense in-ring interaction, which included a kiss before the reigning AEW Women's World Champion delivered the Storm Zero from the top rope.

“I did say if she made one false move, I’d eat her alive. Well, darling, you were delicious!” she said.
As Storm continued to tease her plans, Athena and Billie Starkz interrupted via the video screen with The Fallen Goddess, who won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, making her intentions clear that she's coming for the AEW Women's World Championship.

#3. Marina Shafir shares details on her physical altercation with a male co-worker

Marina Shafir recently opened up on the Rulebreakers with Saraya podcast about a disturbing incident involving a male colleague. Shafir described a physical altercation that occurred in the gym when a male co-worker aggressively shoved her from behind.

Shafir recounted that she had her headphones in and was keeping to herself when she was unexpectedly pushed. The force of the shove sent her water bottle flying into a wall and left her with bleeding gums. The Death Riders member emphasized that the incident felt more like a tackle than a push.

Feeling threatened, The SuperNOVA from Moldova instinctively faked a left hook and blocked a takedown and directly told her co-worker not to touch her again.

"Don’t ever f—ing touch me ever again." [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Despite the intensity of the situation, Shafir said she continued with her day as though nothing had happened. Meanwhile, the identity of the male colleague remains undisclosed.

#2. Kevin Knight takes a playful jab at Ricochet

Ricochet was recently on the receiving end of playful digs both from fans and fellow wrestlers. Although he’s transitioned into a heel character, he remains popular with audiences and has recently aligned himself with Gates of Agony.

Among the running jokes targeting Ricochet is the chant “bald” during his appearances. Kevin Knight joined in on the humor by posting a photo on X that showed The Future of Flight shaving his head.

“Bro just wasting his time,” he wrote.
Knight’s post quickly caught attention from fans, continuing the ongoing banter surrounding Ricochet’s appearance.

#1. Colten Gunn seemingly injured after making in-ring return

Tony Khan may be facing a setback with a potential injury to Colten Gunn during the taping of Collision in Chicago. Colten, part of the tag team The Gunns with his brother Austin, returned to in-ring action in a high-stakes four-way tag team match featuring several top teams.

The match included CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush), Big Bill & Bryan Keith, and Gates of Agony, with a $200,000 prize on the line. However, Colten reportedly sustained a knee injury mid-match. Photos circulated on social media show medical staff helping him to the back.

This marks an unfortunate return for The Gunns, whose last match before Collision was on the February 12, 2025, episode of Dynamite. If confirmed, the injury could mean yet another extended hiatus for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

