  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW News Roundup: Former WWE Champion revealed as new ally of The Hurt Syndicate, Jon Moxley set to get title rematch, New Sting announcement

AEW News Roundup: Former WWE Champion revealed as new ally of The Hurt Syndicate, Jon Moxley set to get title rematch, New Sting announcement

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 24, 2025 13:29 GMT
Jon Moxley (left) &amp; Sting (right) [ Images from allelitewrestling.com and AEWonTV
Jon Moxley (left) & Sting (right) [Images from allelitewrestling.com and AEW on TV's Instagram handle]

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we have stories involving top All Elite Wrestling stars like The Hurt Syndicate, Jon Moxley, and the legendary Sting.

Ad

In a shocking turn of events, a former WWE Champion has allied himself with The Hurt Syndicate. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has been granted a rematch for the AEW World Title, and Sting is set to make an appearance. We've got a lot of news to cover, so let's jump in.

#4. Lance Archer teases return to dominant old persona

Lance Archer may be preparing for a shift back to his aggressive roots. The Murderhawk Monster stirred speculation this week by reacting to a resurfaced video from 2020, where he was shown violently attacking crew members backstage, including throwing one man through a ceiling.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In response to the video, Archer posted on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at a potential character transformation.

"I need to get back to being THIS menace to @AEW," Archer wrote.
Ad

Archer, who joined AEW in 2020 following a successful stint in Japan, has not been in a major singles storyline recently. He is currently part of The Don Callis Family but remains largely underutilized in a singles capacity.

#3. Adam Copeland revealed as new ally of The Hurt Syndicate

A major surprise unfolded on AEW Dynamite this week as The Hurt Syndicate unveiled former WWE Champion Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) as its newest but, notably, temporary ally.

Ad

The development came after FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) discussed their momentum toward a future tag team title shot, following their win over JetSpeed.

Cope then interrupted FTR but was halted by Stokely, who presented legal documents threatening Copeland with termination should he engage with FTR. In response, the former WWE Champion revealed he had made business arrangements, leading to The Hurt Syndicate coming out and attacking FTR on his behalf.

Ad
Ad

It must be noted that the alliance between Cope and the Syndicate is believed to be a one-off. The implication is that The Rated-R-Superstar may have paid or negotiated with The Hurt Syndicate for business purposes.

#2. Jon Moxley set for AEW World Championship rematch against "Hangman" Adam Page

Jon Moxley is getting another shot at the AEW World Championship. However, under special conditions. The announcement came on Dynamite after Moxley addressed the crowd, expressing his desire to correct past mistakes and reclaim the title from current champion "Hangman" Adam Page.

Ad

In the closing moments of the show, following Mark Briscoe’s win over Claudio Castagnoli, Moxley and The Death Riders stormed the ring. The One True King issued a direct challenge to Adam Page. The champion accepted on the spot but added a twist, which was that everyone, barring the referee, would be banned from ringside.

The rematch is officially set for next week’s Dynamite and was confirmed by president Tony Khan before the episode ended.

Ad
Ad

#1. Sting announced for emotional farewell appearance in Charlotte

The Icon Sting has confirmed his final public appearance will take place at a Big Time Wrestling event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, July 25. PWInsider reported that Sting will appear in his legendary face paint for the last time, though not in a wrestling capacity.

The event holds special emotional weight, as Charlotte played a key role in Sting’s early success. In 1988, Sting battled Ric Flair to a 45-minute time-limit draw at the original Clash of the Champions in the very same city, catapulting him into stardom.

Sting officially retired in 2024 after teaming with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. His post-retirement in-ring moment came at All In 2024, where he assisted Allin following an ambush by The Elite.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications