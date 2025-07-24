AEW News Roundup: Former WWE Champion revealed as new ally of The Hurt Syndicate, Jon Moxley set to get title rematch, New Sting announcement

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we have stories involving top All Elite Wrestling stars like The Hurt Syndicate, Jon Moxley, and the legendary Sting.In a shocking turn of events, a former WWE Champion has allied himself with The Hurt Syndicate. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has been granted a rematch for the AEW World Title, and Sting is set to make an appearance. We've got a lot of news to cover, so let's jump in.#4. Lance Archer teases return to dominant old personaLance Archer may be preparing for a shift back to his aggressive roots. The Murderhawk Monster stirred speculation this week by reacting to a resurfaced video from 2020, where he was shown violently attacking crew members backstage, including throwing one man through a ceiling.In response to the video, Archer posted on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at a potential character transformation.&quot;I need to get back to being THIS menace to @AEW,&quot; Archer wrote.Archer, who joined AEW in 2020 following a successful stint in Japan, has not been in a major singles storyline recently. He is currently part of The Don Callis Family but remains largely underutilized in a singles capacity.#3. Adam Copeland revealed as new ally of The Hurt SyndicateA major surprise unfolded on AEW Dynamite this week as The Hurt Syndicate unveiled former WWE Champion Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) as its newest but, notably, temporary ally. The development came after FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) discussed their momentum toward a future tag team title shot, following their win over JetSpeed.Cope then interrupted FTR but was halted by Stokely, who presented legal documents threatening Copeland with termination should he engage with FTR. In response, the former WWE Champion revealed he had made business arrangements, leading to The Hurt Syndicate coming out and attacking FTR on his behalf.It must be noted that the alliance between Cope and the Syndicate is believed to be a one-off. The implication is that The Rated-R-Superstar may have paid or negotiated with The Hurt Syndicate for business purposes.#2. Jon Moxley set for AEW World Championship rematch against &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam PageJon Moxley is getting another shot at the AEW World Championship. However, under special conditions. The announcement came on Dynamite after Moxley addressed the crowd, expressing his desire to correct past mistakes and reclaim the title from current champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page.In the closing moments of the show, following Mark Briscoe’s win over Claudio Castagnoli, Moxley and The Death Riders stormed the ring. The One True King issued a direct challenge to Adam Page. The champion accepted on the spot but added a twist, which was that everyone, barring the referee, would be banned from ringside. The rematch is officially set for next week’s Dynamite and was confirmed by president Tony Khan before the episode ended.#1. Sting announced for emotional farewell appearance in CharlotteThe Icon Sting has confirmed his final public appearance will take place at a Big Time Wrestling event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, July 25. PWInsider reported that Sting will appear in his legendary face paint for the last time, though not in a wrestling capacity.The event holds special emotional weight, as Charlotte played a key role in Sting’s early success. In 1988, Sting battled Ric Flair to a 45-minute time-limit draw at the original Clash of the Champions in the very same city, catapulting him into stardom.Sting officially retired in 2024 after teaming with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. His post-retirement in-ring moment came at All In 2024, where he assisted Allin following an ambush by The Elite.