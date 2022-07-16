AEW News Roundup: Former tag team champion wants to challenge Jon Moxley, top star opens up on disappointing run in WWE, wrestling legend praises Chris Jericho (July 16, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from All Elite Wrestling.

A former WWE Superstar recently expressed his desire to face interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. Also, a top faction member divulged details about his unsuccessful run in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

We round off today's edition with a story about Tommy Dreamer praising Chris Jericho for his recent promo on AEW Dynamite. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3 Fred Rosser wants to face Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser recently stated that he wants to clash with interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

While speaking during his interview with Forbes, Rosser said that although fans might not expect a great match from the duo, they could cause a surprise:

“Jon Moxley, I believe he’d bring the best out of me, and vice versa. I don’t think people would expect us to have a banger match, but I really feel deep in my heart that we would have a banger,” said Rosser.

Fred Rosser then compared The Purveyor of Violence to one of his recent opponents, Tom Lawlor:

“Working with Tom Lawlor—a lot of people don’t like competition. A lot of people do not like competition, but I love competition. I take it head-on. I like when an S.O.B. is better than me because it’s going to push me to go further, it’s going to push me to be sharp in the ring and to be in the ring and to be on my game. So I love Tom Lawlor, and I love Jon Moxley so I’d love to share the ring with them. We would both bring the best out of one another.”

Moxley recently defeated Konosuke Takeshita in a grueling encounter on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night One. He is scheduled to team up with Wheeler Yuta to take on Best Friends on the upcoming episode of the Wednesday night show.

#2 AEW star Claudio Castagnoli opens up on his run in WWE

Claudio Castagnoli left WWE earlier this year following the expiry of his contract, ending an 11-year run with the company. He made his AEW debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view as a surprise replacement for the injured Bryan Danielson.

While speaking during his interview with SEScoops, Castagnoli said that his WWE career was "one step forward, two steps back":

“You know, like you said it was a lot of one step forward, two steps back, but I feel that’s how life is for many people. And you have to just keep going and learn from those experiences and then like, learn from it, and then make decisions based on that. that’s why I’m where I’m at now, and I’m very happy,” said Castagnoli.

The Swiss star defeated his former stablemate in WWE, Jake Hager, on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night One. He confronted ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham on Rampage and is set to face him in a title match at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

#1 Tommy Dreamer heaps praise on AEW's Chris Jericho

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was a big fan of Chris Jericho's fiery promo on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer said that he loved "every second" of Jericho's promo. He then praised The Wizard for being an old-school heel:

"Loved every second of it. Again, old school philosophy you wanna be a heel that gets booed, the fact that Jericho claims he is a sports entertainer, really really makes it work and what he says. Chris takes you on a ride, he is a storyteller and also being conceded and being cocky and putting themselves over. Great great promo and really made me wanna see the match next week, with barbed wire everywhere," said Dreamer.

Chris Jericho is set to culminate his feud with Eddie Kingston on next week's Dynamite in a brutal Barbed Wire Death Match. Other members of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be locked inside a shark cage suspended above the squared circle.

