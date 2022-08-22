AEW News Roundup: Popular star names The Rock and Stone Cold in Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling, WWE veteran pinpoints the main issue of the CM Punk situation (August 22, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

A former world champion was recently named The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and two WWE legends in his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran highlighted the main issue in the CM Punk controversy.

We round off today's edition with a story about Toni Storm disclosing the details behind the origins of her in-ring name. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Hangman Page names The Rock, Stone Cold, and two legends in his Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page recently Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin in his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

While speaking during his appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy sarcastically said that he wants to see four of him at Mount Rushmore:

"Four of me. No, I don't know. That's a tough question because I feel so far removed from that being something that I think about. I guess Hulk Hogan obviously would have to be there, and I guess Ric Flair would have to be there. Maybe The Rock — I don't know ... Definitely probably those three and then someone else who has a greater impact than I am considering currently. Probably, maybe Stone Cold," said Page.

Page hasn't made much of a note in All Elite Wrestling since losing the AEW World Title against CM Punk at Double Or Nothing. It will be interesting to see whether he gets back to the world title scene in the near future.

#2. Booker T highlights the main issue of CM Punk's recent controversy in AEW

AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return from injury on the Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite, where he had a confrontation with Jon Moxley.

Seven days later, during his promo hyping the upcoming title unification match against Moxley, Punk went off-script and called out Hangman Page.

Shortly after, rumors of heat between the two stars emerged, dating back to their feud before Double or Nothing. CM Punk was seemingly unhappy with the promo material used by Hangman Page during the storyline.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his opinion on the whole situation and even compared it to the WCW days:

"Now we see that this isn't about wrestling ... it's about [Punk] being in the right situation. Certain guys coming in [receiving] certain treatment, and certain guys that have been there [receiving] certain treatment, that's where the rift is gonna come in. Just like it did in WCW."

He added:

"There's definitely gonna have to be some intervention ... because right now, I feel like AEW is off track. I think they're like a politician and they're off-message right now."

CM Punk is set to face Jon Moxley in a title unification match in the upcoming episode of Dynamite, and it remains to be seen if the recent controversy will affect the monumental clash.

#1. AEW star Toni Storm discloses details behind her in-ring name

Toni Storm made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 30, 2022 episode of Dynamite. She went on to face Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June, but was unsuccessful on that night.

During her recent interview on AEW's Hey! (EW), Storm provided some insight behind her in-ring name:

"No I am exactly everything I wanted to be and it is weird. But my grandmother actually came up with Storm because I had to debut all of a sudden. She created it and then I went to England, and was Toni Storm. I figure that makes sense," said Storm.

Toni Storm recently faced KiLynn King on the House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite and emerged victorious via pinfall.

