AEW News Roundup: Wrestling legend brutally lashes out at "plumber" Jon Moxley; Former WWE Champion says he warned everyone about fan reaction towards Roman Reigns (August 3, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

A wrestling legend recently didn't hold anything back when criticizing Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for his match against a recently-signed star. Meanwhile, a former WWE Champion said he had already foreseen an unfavorable fan response to Roman Reigns before a major event.

We round off today's edition with a story about Daniel Garcia giving his thoughts on Triple H heading WWE's creative following Vince McMahon's retirement. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Jim Cornette slams Jon Moxley for recent match on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley successfully defended his Interim AEW World Championship against Rush on last week's edition of Dynamite. Jim Cornette, who has previously called Moxley "the worst wrestler in the world," wasn't a fan of the bout.

While speaking on the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette explained that he had pacing issues with the contest between the two stars. He also lambasted some of the spots but was severely critical of the climax:

"So they can make even a finish [to the world title match] like that as flat as possible. Either win with your goddamn finish or don't f**king hit it and let the guy kick out of it and then just grab something else and win with that," Cornette said.

Jim Cornette then brought up his previous criticism of The Purveyor of Violence and said that the latter is the worst-pushed wrestler in the world:

"Jesus f**king (...) f**k he's rotten. Plumber Moxley (...) I trended for saying this and a lot of people happen to agree with it come to find out. He's [Moxley] the worst push wrestler in the world and it's all the same," added Cornette.

Following his successful title defense against Rush, Moxley is set to defend his gold against either ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta or Chris Jericho. The two men will lock horns on the upcoming Dynamite, and the winner will get a chance to face The Purveyor of Violence at Quake By The Lake.

#2. Bryan Danielson says he predicted a negative response for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2015

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently claimed that he warned everyone backstage that him getting eliminated quickly would garner a negative fan response to Roman Reigns at the 2015 Royal Rumble event.

Danielson entered the multi-man match at No.10 and was eliminated by Bray Wyatt after surviving for over 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Reigns entered the bout as the 19th entrant and went on to win the whole thing by last eliminating Miro (fka Rusev in WWE).

While speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions at Starrcast V, The American Dragon noted that when he came to know about his short stay in the match, he immediately disliked the idea:

“So I knew, and I had just come back from neck surgery. When they told me what I was doing in the 2015 Royal Rumble and that I was only going to be in there for a few minutes, I said to them ‘I think this is a bad idea. This isn’t necessarily great for Roman,’” said Danielson.

Danielson recently made his AEW return on Dynamite and suffered a surprising loss against Daniel Garcia. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE Champion in Tony Khan's promotion.

#1. Daniel Garcia on Triple H's role in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement

AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia recently gave his thoughts on WWE legend Triple H assuming creative control in the global juggernaut.

While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Garcia highlighted that with the recent changes in WWE's upper management, several independent wrestlers are likely to get more opportunities at the top level of the pro wrestling business:

"More valid places for wrestlers to work is going to create a lot more opportunities for everybody around, and it's going to create a lot more competition. I think healthy competition, maybe even some unhealthy competition, is good for everybody," said Garcia.

Daniel Garcia recently competed for the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. He lost that night; however, he secured the biggest victory of his career on last week's Dynamite against Bryan Danielson.

