AEW News Roundup: Former WWE personality savagely criticizes Jon Moxley after recent match, Top star says John Cena is "a big supporter" of his work (July 13, 2022)

A wrestling legend recently criticized Jon Moxley after his interim world title match against a top heel. Also, a 32-year-old star claimed that WWE icon John Cena supports his work.

We round off today's edition with a story about Konnan revealing that AEW star Miro dislikes him because of comments regarding CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana). So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Jim Cornette slams Jon Moxley after interim AEW World Championship match against Brody King

Jon Moxley successfully defended his interim AEW World Title against House of Black's Brody Lee on last week's Dynamite.

While reviewing the match on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran slammed Moxley and called him "the worst wrestler in the world":

"I will give this a chance just to see if Moxley does something different this time. So I paid attention. Under one minute and 15 seconds, they went to the floor. (…) I just said, f*** it, Moxley’s the worst wrestler in the world and I tried to fast forward to the finish but [AEW] can’t manage the time. So they almost run over," Cornette said.

Jim Cornette then bashed All Elite Wrestling for letting the match go over time:

"They can’t manage their time. They got a bunch of unprofessional a**holes that have never been trained properly, they just worked indies and rec centers. So, that’s another way they can get steam on ‘em, is if they keep asking for more time on the fly, that’s not generally received well. At least back at master control."

Jon Moxley is set to face Konosuke Takeshita on this week's edition of Dynamite. If the latter manages to defeat The Purveyor of Violence, he will get an interim world title shot in the future.

#2. AEW star Max Caster says John Cena is a fan of his work

The Acclaimed's Max Caster was recently a guest on the Soundsphere YouTube channel, where he opened up on a variety of topics.

While speaking during the interview, Caster stated that he was influenced by John Cena for his career in music:

"I would even say that John Cena is the reason why I became a fan of Murs (notable rapper) because John Cena was in Murs 's video back in 2004 for the song 'Hustle' and I watched that and I went, 'Oh Wow Murs, he's got Cena let me see what other music he's got' boom," said Max Caster.

He also added:

"So, you know, there's another thing that wrestling has helped me with John Cena, who's a big supporter now by the way too."

Max Caster is one of the most promising names on the AEW roster, and it remains to be seen if he manages to reach John Cena's level in the next decade or so.

#1 Konnan says Miro dislikes him for his comments about his wife

Konnan recently revealed that AEW star Miro doesn't like him because he always buries his wife, CJ Perry (f.k.a. Lana in WWE).

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the former WCW World Television Champion said that Lana is "not a good worker":

"I don't think Miro's too happy with me coz I always bury his wife [CJ Perry] She's not a good worker. I mean, you know, let's be real. She's hot. I thought when she was doing the Russian gimmick there was nobody hotter than her," Konnan said.

Disco Inferno added that WWE missed a trick with Lana's Ravishing Russian gimmick:

"They had a good marketing gimmick there with her. And for some weird reason they just stripped that all away and just had her doing like just weird stuff."

Miro joined AEW on the September 9, 2020 edition of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if his wife joins the promotion in the foreseeable future.

