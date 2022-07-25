AEW News Roundup: John Cena shares a picture of top champion, released WWE Superstar opens up on a potential return following Vince McMahon's retirement (July 25, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from All Elite Wrestling.

16-time world champion John Cena recently shared a photo of a top AEW star on his Instagram handle. Meanwhile, a former WWE Superstar is seemingly keeping a return to the global juggernaut open.

We round off today's edition with a story about Samoa Joe recalling his match against Brock Lesnar. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. John Cena shares ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli's picture on Instagram

WWE legend John Cena recently shared a cryptic photo of AEW star and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on his Instagram handle.

Castagnoli left WWE earlier this year after his contract expired, ending a 11-year stint in the company. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, defeating NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles match.

Meanwhile, The Leader of the Cenation recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary with WWE on Monday Night RAW. His last televised bout was at SummerSlam 2021 against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Taking to Instagram, John Cena shared a picture of The Swiss Superman without any caption, as he does with most of his posts on the social media platform. It remains to be seen if the post had any hidden meaning behind it.

#2. AEW star Samoa Joe comments on a possible return to WWE

ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe recently stated that he is open to returning to WWE somewhere down the line.

Joe had a seven-year stint in the sports entertainment juggernaut, winning the NXT Championship thrice and the United States Title on two occasions.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Joe said that he is a fan of Bron Breakker and Ciampa:

"Bron Breakker. I’m a fan of that young gentleman, as well as his family. He’s a great individual, and I love seeing what he can do. Tommaso [Ciampa] is another one. He’s a proven performer, someone who goes in there and gives his heart," Joe said.

He then spoke about a potential WWE return:

"Saying this stuff may feel like we’re closing the door on it, but a lot can change in this industry. So never say never," he added.

Joe successfully defended his ROH World TV Championship at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see who steps up to challenge him for the coveted title in the near future.

#1. AEW's Samoa Joe recalls his match against WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

AEW star Samoa Joe recently recalled his match against Brock Lesnar at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in 2017. The bout was contested for Lesnar's Universal Championship, and he emerged victorious after six minutes.

While speaking during the interview with Sports Illustrated, Joe said that the crowd was really behind him and The Beast Incarnate during their match at Great Balls of Fire:

"Sometimes you feel that vibe. You hit that nice symbiosis with the crowd. They’re into it. You’re feeling it in the ring. The competitiveness is amping up. Sometimes, you don’t know until you get to the back and reassess. Then there are nights when it’s just undeniable, and that’s what happened on the nights you just mentioned," said Joe.

Joe and Lesnar again competed for the Universal title at SummerSlam 2017, this time in a fatal four-way bout also involving Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Brock Lesnar conquered his opponents that night and left the arena with gold.

