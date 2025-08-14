  • home icon
AEW News Roundup: Legendary WWE duo reunites on Dynamite, Tony Khan takes action against two major names, Mercedes Mone's opponent revealed

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 14, 2025 13:52 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and Mercedes Mone (right). [Images from AEW YouTube & AllEliteWrestling.com]

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we have big news involving top All Elite Wrestling stars, including Mercedes Mone and President Tony Khan, among others.

A legendary tag team, which made its name in WWE, has reunited on AEW TV. Meanwhile, Tony Khan has taken major action against two big names in the promotion, and another one of Mercedes Mone's opponents for Forbidden Door has been revealed. We've got some headline-making stories today coming out of Jacksonville, so without further ado, let's dive in:

#4. Cope (FKA Edge) and Christian Cage reunite on AEW Dynamite

Last night on AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed the long-awaited reunion of Cope and Christian Cage, popularly known as “Edge and Christian” during their time in WWE. The moment unfolded after Cope’s match against FTR’s manager, Stokely. The 34-year-old had previously filed a restraining order against Cope to protect Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, but that was overturned during the show.

After the match, FTR attacked Cope, prompting Christian Cage to rush to the ring with the infamous "spike" in hand to make the save. Christian fended off not only FTR but also his former Patriarchy stablemates Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. When the dust settled, The Rated-R Superstar and Cage found themselves alone in the ring, realizing they had just fought side-by-side once again. The two embraced in an emotional hug, drawing a thunderous crowd reaction.

#3. Charlotte Flair calls Britt Baker "pretty"

Fans were recently treated to an exchange between WWE star Charlotte Flair and Britt Baker on social media. Baker, who has been absent from AEW television since November 13, 2024, shared a set of beachside photographs on Instagram. Charlotte Flair commented on the post, calling The D.M.D. "pretty."

"Pretty!!!!!!!" Flair wrote.

You can check out the post here.

Meanwhile, Baker’s absence from AEW has been a topic of speculation, with reports suggesting she is not injured but may be at odds with the promotion. The former AEW Women’s World Champion has previously expressed interest in wrestling Charlotte Flair, stating in a 2023 interview that she would love to lock horns with The Queen and other members of WWE’s Four Horsewomen.

#2. CMLL's Persephone will be Mercedes Mone’s second opponent at Forbidden Door

AEW has confirmed the second challenger in Mercedes Mone’s upcoming TBS Championship defense at Forbidden Door 2025. The CEO will defend the title in a four-way match, with Alex Windsor already announced as the first challenger representing the Jacksonville-based promotion. The second competitor revealed is Persephone, who will be representing CMLL in the match.

Last week, Mercedes Mone returned to All Elite Wrestling programming on Dynamite for the first time since her unsuccessful bid to capture the Women’s World Championship from Toni Storm at All In: Texas. Her return saw her immediately re-enter the spotlight in the TBS Title picture, with Forbidden Door set to feature talent from multiple promotions competing for the gold.

#1. Tony Khan fines The Young Bucks

Tony Khan has fined The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) for their actions during an eight-man tag team match on Dynamite last night. The incident occurred when the duo attacked ring announcer Justin Roberts at ringside, delivering a Double Superkick that left Roberts incapacitated.

Following the attack, commentator Tony Schiavone stepped in to take over the ring announcing duties and revealed that Khan had fined the real-life AEW EVPs $10,000 each.

Meanwhile, the Jackson brothers, who recently lost their Executive Vice President position in kayfabe, have been portrayed with fewer privileges on television in recent weeks, including less elaborate entrances.

