AEW News Roundup: Major AEW star mentioned at WWE Royal Rumble, Tony Khan announces long-awaited signing, Jon Moxley's Revolution opponent

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we will be looking at stories involving the WWE Royal Rumble, Jon Moxley, and more.

Michael Cole abruptly name-dropped a top AEW star at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Tony Khan also officially announced a popular indie star's signing following her Collision debut. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Michael Cole namedropped a top AEW star at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Michael Cole was as energetic as ever for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, similar to the crowd in Indianapolis. The legendary commentator spoke his mind freely during the matches at the premium live event.

He also didn't hesitate to suddenly name-drop a former WWE star during a tag title match. The star, who's currently in All Elite Wrestling, was Adam Cole. During the entrance of DIY for their two-out-of-three falls match, Cole called back to Johnny Gargano's history when it came to the stipulation.

He would then refer to Gargano's sensational two-out-of-three falls match against The Panama City Playboy in 2019 at WWE NXT Takeover: New York. Gargano ended up winning the match and winning the NXT Title against Cole.

#4. Tony Khan officially announced a popular indie star's AEW signing

Tony Khan officially announced Megan Bayne as the newest AEW signing. The 6 ft 1 in female star had wrestled a few times for the promotion before and recently returned to officially start her run in the company.

Bayne recently took on Hyena Hera in the latest episode of Collision. Megan would prove herself as a force to be reckoned with as she captured a dominant win over her opponent in her Collision debut. Following, the match Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to officially announce Bayne's signing to All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Jon Moxley's next opponent for the AEW World Championship has been revealed

Jon Moxley has been racking up a lot of enemies in his current AEW World Championship reign. The former WWE star has been tearing through his rivals alongside The Death Riders, but his actions have now come to bite him back in the form of Adam Copeland and FTR.

The trio have banded together to put an end to Moxley's reign of terror in All Elite Wrestling. Cope, in particular, has a score to settle with The Purveyor of Violence after The Death Riders' vile act of assaulting the Rock N' Roll Express.

The former WWE Superstar was fuming with rage in a promo on Collision and called out Mox and issued a challenge for his AEW World Championship, intending to make him pay.

#2. Saraya finally broke her silence on her breakup

Reports recently emerged that Saraya had broken up with her boyfriend and Falling in Reverse's lead vocalist, Ronnie Radke, after six years together. The former WWE star has finally broken her silence over her breakup.

Saraya spoke in an interview with TMZ Sports and revealed that she and her boyfriend had started drifting apart in their relationship due to their busy schedules. She then spoke about how they were better off as friends rather than as a couple.

“I’m doing great, it was meant to be. We’re good friends, though. It ended amicably. We just drifted apart in a way; we’re just better off as friends. The schedule got crazy, and he’s getting bigger and so much busier, and so am I, so it is what it is. He was great, really sweet, and we were together for a long time. It’s just that we weren’t compatible anymore. We’re just better off as friends. We were friends beforehand and tried to make it work as a relationship. It worked, and then it didn’t.” [H/T - RingsideNews]

#1. Major AEW star won her first singles match in 680 days

Harley Cameron finally put an end to her long-running losing streak on Collision. This was her first match back in two years.

Harley has been looking to prove herself as a singles competitor and earn a shot at Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship. However, The CEO doesn't seem interested at all in offering her a title match considering Cameron's losing streak.

Over on Collision, the star took on Taya Valkyrie and pulled off an incredible upset win with a roll-up pin. This win finally put an end to her losing streak and marked her first singles win since March 2023 on an episode of AEW Dark.

