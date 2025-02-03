AEW News Roundup: Major allegation against Tony Khan's company; Embarrassing MJF photo surfaces online; Jon Moxley references WWE

Welcome to today's AEW News Roundup. In the February 3 edition, we'll briefly discuss some hot trending topics like Tony Khan and AEW facing major allegations, an embarrassing photo of MJF making the rounds on social media, Jon Moxley's WWE reference, and more.

We'll also cover some good news that Saraya shared on her social media account and an AEW star bringing back his legendary gimmick.

#5. Mariah May claims AEW is disrespecting her

Mariah May is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. She is one of the top stars in Tony Khan's women's division. However, The Woman From Hell has claimed that the company is disrespecting her.

The Glamour recently had an interview with Casual Conversations with the Classic, in which she criticized the Jacksonville-based promotion for sidelining her from in-ring segments. She isn't happy that Khan only books her for backstage promos.

"I think that’s a total and utter waste of my time and disrespectful to me as the world champion, but what’s new? All AEW does is disrespect me and keep me backstage when I’m the best person they have on the mic, and I’m stuck backstage," she said.

The Fighting Princess is set to defend her title against Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15, 2025, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland.

#4. Alicia Atout shares an embarrassing photo of MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is one of the top heels in the promotion. The Wolf of Wrestling remains in character even when he's not on screen. His girlfriend, Alicia Atout, who is a backstage personality in All Elite Wrestling, recently took to her X (FKA Twitter) account to share an embarrassing picture of Friedman.

She shared a grumpy-looking photo of Maxwell lying on the sofa with a cat on top of him.

“Maxwell is not happy about the new decor,” she wrote.

#3. Jon Moxley makes a massive WWE reference

WWE recently held the 38th edition of the Royal Rumble PLE in Indianapolis. Ahead of the show, former WWE star Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) made a massive reference related to the Stamford-based promotion.

During the Royal Rumble 2025 weekend, The Purveyor of Violence appeared at the WrestleCon event, which was also held in Indianapolis. A fan asked Moxley to sign The Shield's action figures. He also clicked a picture with the fan.

#2. Saraya celebrates a new milestone

Saraya recently shared an update regarding her upcoming book, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives.

The former AEW Women's World Champion revealed on her X account that her memoir is the number one audiobook on Amazon under the wrestling section.

"I’m number 1 [sic] in audiobooks now, too! Make sure you purchase from all platforms!! We gonna be [sic] New York Times bestseller[s], babayyy!" she wrote.

The Anti-Diva has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since October 2024. The English professional wrestler recently revealed that her contract will end in September this year.

#1. Christopher Daniels revives old legendary gimmick

Christopher Daniels retired from in-ring competition last month after a brutal Texas Death Match against ''Hangman'' Adam Page. Days after his retirement, The Fallen Angel brought back his legendary gimmick known as 'Curry Man' on the Jericho Cruise.

Daniel's red, fiery masked character first emerged in 1999 in Michinoku Pro's 2nd Masked Man League Tournament. The veteran later revived his masked character during his time in TNA.

