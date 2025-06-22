AEW News Roundup: Major name returns after over 18 months, Ricochet rules out reunion, new Death Riders' member teased

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today we've got news involving top stars like Ricochet and the Death Riders.
A top star has finally made his long-anticipated return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and meanwhile, a major faction has seemingly disbanded. Tony Khan's promotion continues to deliver headlines that have fans buzzing. So, without further ado, let’s break down all the top stories from All Elite Wrestling.
#4 Kenny Omega's long-time partner finally shows up in AEW
The June 21 edition of AEW Collision witnessed a surprise return that got the fans talking. Kota Ibushi, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and long-time tag team partner of Kenny Omega, made his AEW return after a 19-month absence. His last appearance for the promotion came during the Golden Elite storyline in late 2023. Ibushi returned as Don Callis was in the ring with members of his faction, Kazuchika Okada, Lance Archer, and Josh Alexander, gloating about Omega having no allies left.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!
Mark Briscoe interrupted Callis and brought out Ibushi. The Golden Star immediately entered the ring and launched an attack on Archer and Alexander before locking eyes with Okada. A brief but intense brawl ensued between Ibushi and the Continental Champion, with Ibushi standing tall. The segment signals a possible reunion of the Golden Lovers and could have major implications heading into All In: Texas.
#3 Kris Statlander refuses to join the Death Riders
Kris Statlander continues to distance herself from AEW’s top heel faction, the Death Riders. On the latest Collision, Statlander once again turned down an invitation from Wheeler Yuta to join the Jon Moxley-led group. The storyline dates back to Statlander's unexpected win over Willow Nightingale, one that was indirectly aided by the Death Riders. While Statlander has attempted to mend fences with Nightingale, the tension remains.
This week on Collision, Yuta interrupted Statlander's promo and extended the invitation again, which she firmly rejected. She even shoved him before walking away, only to be confronted by Moxley backstage. Moxley didn’t push her to join but offered advice. The moment left the door slightly open for a possible turn, adding intrigue to Statlander’s next move.
#2 Ricochet says major reunion in WWE is not happening
After WWE star John Cena surprisingly name-dropped AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli during a promo on SmackDown, speculation kicked off about the Swiss star's potential return to WWE. Cena also listed two other former WWE talents, Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona. Xavier Woods took to X/Twitter to react, asking if Claudio might actually return to WWE.
Ricochet responded swiftly and bluntly with a No.
The One and Only made it clear that Claudio is not going anywhere. The exchange ended with Woods playfully asking Ricochet why he was bald.
#1 The Elite has seemingly disbanded
The Elite appears to be disbanded following the latest developments on AEW Collision. Kazuchika Okada, who had aligned himself with The Elite since his official AEW debut, was introduced as the newest member of the Don Callis Family. This effectively ends his run with The Elite, a faction that previously included The Young Bucks and Jack Perry.
Okada’s shift comes weeks after attacking Kenny Omega at the All In: Texas contract signing, further intensifying their ongoing rivalry. His inclusion in Don Callis’ camp now sees him aligned with names like Lance Archer and Josh Alexander. Meanwhile, the Young Bucks have been seeking association with the Death Riders after helping Moxley win at Grand Slam Mexico. These moves suggest The Elite, at least in its most recent iteration, could be over.