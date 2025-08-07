  • home icon
  • AEW News Roundup: Major WWE name teases coming out of retirement, Mercedes Mone gets a new ally, Jon Moxley challenged to a match by former champion

AEW News Roundup: Major WWE name teases coming out of retirement, Mercedes Mone gets a new ally, Jon Moxley challenged to a match by former champion

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 07, 2025 14:45 GMT
Jon Moxley was in action on AEW Dynamite last night [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top All Elite Wrestling stars like Jon Moxley and Mercedes Mone, among others.

A WWE Hall of Famer recently teased coming out of retirement. Meanwhile, The CEO has seemingly got herself backup, and Jon Moxley has been challenged to a blockbuster match at Forbidden Door by a former TNT Champion. This and more as we delve into the top stories coming in from the All Elite Wrestling universe. So without further ado, let's dive in.

#4. Willow Nightingale addresses re-signing with AEW

Willow Nightingale officially addressed her decision to re-sign with AEW, ending speculation that she might be heading to WWE. The former TBS Champion has been a consistent presence in the company since 2021. The 31-year-old revealed in a recent interview with News Herald that she decided to remain with AEW because her work here was not done.

"I am so happy where I am, and I feel like my work here is so far from done. And the things that I love about wrestling the most are afforded to me here. I do get to travel and see the world, wrestle other places, wrestle other people," Nightingale said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]
#3. Beth Phoenix teases coming out of retirement to face Mercedes Mone

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has teased the possibility of returning to the ring for the first time in over two years to face Mercedes Mone. Phoenix, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion and a Hall of Fame inductee, fueled speculation when she shared a photo of The CEO on her Instagram handle shortly after the latter made a statement on AEW Dynamite following Alex Windsor's match.

The last time we saw The Glamazon in action was at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, where she teamed up with her husband, Cope (FKA Edge). She then became a free agent in August 2024, increasing the likelihood of an AEW debut, especially with Cope already signed to the company.

#2. Darby Allin challenges Jon Moxley to a blockbuster match at Forbidden Door 2025

Darby Allin has officially challenged Jon Moxley to a match at AEW Forbidden Door 2025, marking the latest chapter in their escalating feud. The rivalry between the two has been heating up in recent weeks, especially after an incident on AEW Collision, where Allin seemingly kidnapped Moxley and attempted to throw him over a fire escape.

On Dynamite last night, Allin ambushed Wheeler Yuta, who was accompanying Moxley for his match against Mike Bailey. After the bout, Moxley and Marina Shafir discovered Yuta stuffed inside a body bag outside the venue, with a note on his face that read “Forbidden Door.” This message is interpreted as a direct challenge from Allin to Moxley for the upcoming pay-per-view.

It should be noted that the match has not yet been officially confirmed by AEW.

#1. Mercedes Mone seemingly gets a new ally in Athena

Mercedes Mone appears to have found a new ally in ROH Women’s World Champion Athena. This comes months after the disappearance of her previous associate, Kamille, who left the company in November 2024.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, the reigning TBS Champion and Athena joined forces to take down their respective Forbidden Door opponents, Toni Storm and Alex Windsor. Athena executed her signature “O-Face” on Toni Storm, while Mone delivered a backstabber to Windsor.

Following the segment, the two were seen together in a lighthearted TikTok video, suggesting their on-screen collaboration may extend further.

Edited by Pratik Singh
