AEW News Roundup: New title announced, Jon Moxley becomes double champion, Brock Lesnar reference, Major star not returning to WWE

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving Jon Moxley, Brock Lesnar, and more.

A former WWE personality subtly mentioned Brock Lesnar on AEW Collision. Jon Moxley became a double champion on Collision in an unlikely way. So, without any further ado let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Tony Khan officially unveils new championship

After this week's episode of Collision went off the air, Tony Khan came out to greet the crowd in Springfield. He unveiled a new championship to the fans for the ROH brand, with the titleholder set to be decided next month.

The new title being added to the promotion is the ROH Women's Pure Championship. The inaugural champion for the title will be decided at the ROH Supercard of Honor next month in Atlantic City, New Jersey. One of the fans in attendance at the show also snapped a picture of the championship.

#4. Jon Moxley becomes double champion in an unlikely way

Jon Moxley is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling and is going strong in his current reign as the AEW World Champion. He has now put another title on his shoulders after the April 12, 2025, episode of Dynamite in an unlikely way.

After PAC's injury was confirmed following his match against Swerve Strickland, it seems that he had to step down as holder of the AEW Trios Championship. Jon Moxley has now stepped up to take his spot as the interim Trios Champion and will defend the titles alongside his Death Riders teammates Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli.

His first defense is set to take place on the April 19, 2025, episode of Dynamite against The Opps consisting of Samoa Joe, Katsoyuri Shibata, and HOOK. Mox stepped in for PAC one week after his injury.

#3. Former WWE personality subtly mentioned Brock Lesnar on Collision

Megan Bayne competed in a handicap match against Kelly Madan and LMK on AEW Collision. The Megasus defeated her opponents in a quick, dominant fashion, with the match ending in less than two minutes.

Bayne would hit one of her opponents with a devastating powerbomb and another with the brutal Fate's Descent. During this sequence, Tony Schiavone, however, referred to Bayne's signature move as an F5 instead of Fate's Descent seemingly as a nod to Brock Lesnar.

Following this move, Bayne then stacked them on top of each other and pinned them simultaneously.

#2. Former WWE champion reveals she'll not return to promotion anytime soon

Saraya has said her goodbye to AEW after departing from the promotion last month and ended her three-year run. Many fans were surprised to see this happen after she had not been on TV for quite a while and then suddenly announced her departure.

The Anti-Diva has been rumored to be headed back to WWE after she didn't shut the door on a return. She has now addressed those rumors after appearing as a guest on the Grue Rume Show, where she told fans to adjust their expectations.

“Yeah, so, I do want to take 2025 as a time to find myself a little bit and kind of get my feet wet outside of wrestling, and it’s something, like, I definitely wanna do. I didn’t realize as many people would wanna see me back in WWE (laughs). I am very insecure with the way I feel like people think about me. I get in my head a little bit and so, the fact that - I mean, it’s just insane how many people are talking about me going back to WWE and I just want people just to don’t get your hopes up. At least this year. I kind of wanna take 2025 to do acting and all that kind of fun stuff but one day, I would love to,” she said. [H/T - PostWrestling]

#1. Matches added to AEW Dynamite: Spring Break Thru

Tony Khan has put together a stacked lineup of matches for next week's AEW Dynamite: Spring Break Thru. Several of these matches are part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as Hangman Page is set to take on the wild card entrant on April 19.

Other tournament matches include Will Ospreay taking on Konosuke Takeshita, with the winner going on to the finals. Over in the women's division, Mercedes Mone is finally set to clash against Athena, with the winner also advancing to the finals at Double or Nothing.

As of now, this is the confirmed match lineup for AEW Dynamite: Spring Break Thru on April 19.

AEW Trios Championships: Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata) Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Semi-Final: Mercedes Mone vs. Athena Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarter-Final: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Semi-Final: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

