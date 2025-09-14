AEW News Roundup: Rhea Ripley referenced, Top name teases reunion with Andrade after his WWE departure, MJF reunites with an old friend

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we cover stories involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Rhea Ripley, Andrade, and MJF, among others.

A wrestling legend referred to WWE star Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, a top AEW star has teased a reunion with Andrade following his exit from the Stamford-based promotion, and MJF has reunited with an old stablemate. This and more as we navigate the headline-making news coming out of All Elite Wrestling. So without further ado, let's get to it.

#4. MJF reunites with Alexander Hammerstone outside AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently made an appearance at Major League Wrestling, a company where he made a name for himself before joining Tony Khan's promotion. The appearance took place during MLW’s Fightland event, where MJF was seen backstage alongside Alexander Hammerstone, his former stablemate from The Dynasty faction.

For those who do not know, MJF and Hammerstone’s history dates back to 2019, when they formed The Dynasty alongside Richard Holliday. The group enjoyed considerable success, with MJF capturing the MLW World Middleweight Championship while Hammerstone became a dominant singles competitor, holding the MLW National Openweight Championship.

#3. Rush teases reunion with Andrade following his WWE exit

The wrestling world was in for a shock after Andrade's sudden exit from WWE. Soon after, speculation grew about a possible return for the star to AEW. Andrade’s brief second stint in WWE began with his surprise entry in the 2024 Royal Rumble, following his departure from All Elite Wrestling in late 2023. However, his time with the company ended abruptly after his last appearance in a six-man TLC tag match at SummerSlam 2025.

Recently, All Elite Wrestling star Rush, who previously teamed with Andrade in the La Facción Ingobernable (LFI) faction, hinted at the possibility of a reunion with a post on X/Twitter.

"⏳ #INGOBERNABLESOFBLOOD #LFI 🥇"

"⏳ #INGOBERNABLESOFBLOOD #LFI 🥇"

#2. Bryan Danielson makes huge reference to WWE star Rhea Ripley

Bryan Danielson recently highlighted Rhea Ripley while speaking about the rise of professional wrestling talent in Australia. During a conversation on Wrestle Radio Australia about the country’s contributions to the sport, Danielson praised Ripley as one of the most significant breakout stars to emerge from Australia.

"It’s not just in AEW. Obviously, I’m here to promote AEW and the shows we have coming forward, but when you look at Rhea Ripley and how big of a star she’s become within WWE, it’s not just an AEW thing. There is clearly something here. It takes time for a system like that to develop, where you realize, ‘Okay, there is something going on there, and now we’re starting to see the fruits of that.’ Then, what does that look like in five to ten years?" said Danielson

#1. Don Callis calls Okada the "Ultimate Ring General"

Don Callis made headlines during commentary on AEW Collision by former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The moment occurred while Callis was calling the action for Kazuchika Okada’s successful defense of the Unified Championship against Michael Oku at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. During the broadcast, Callis referred to Okada as the “Ultimate Ring General,” a term long associated with Gunther’s in-ring persona in WWE.

It will be interesting to see if the original Ring General will have something to say about Callis's comments.

It will be interesting to see if the original Ring General will have something to say about Callis's comments.

