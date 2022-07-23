AEW News Roundup: Rhea Ripley seemingly confirms dating rumors with released WWE star; Seth Rollins on The Shield's next potential reunion (July 23, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we provide you with the top trending news stories from All Elite Wrestling.

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley has seemingly confirmed her relationship status with a former WWE Superstar.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has made a bold prediction on when fans might see The Shield reunite in pro wrestling.

In addition to these two lead stories, we'll cap off the roundup with Bryan Danielson's stern warning to two top AEW stars.

#3. Are Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews dating?

Rhea Ripley appears to have confirmed the rumors that she is dating AEW star Buddy Matthews.

The Eradicator recently took to her social media handles (Instagram and Twitter) to upload an adorable photo of herself standing alongside Matthews. The pair can be seen twinning in black attire. Ripley and Matthews first sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted together at a gym.

While neither star has gone on record to confirm their affinity, the duo often share snapshots of quality time on their social platforms.

Rhea Ripley is reportedly recuperating from a "brain and teeth" injury that nixed her title match against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, Buddy Matthews is on an Australian tour for World Series Wrestling. His whereabouts have prompted him to miss AEW programming in the last few weeks.

#2. Seth Rollins on when fans might see The Shield reunion

Will The Shield reunite again?

Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) and Roman Reigns as The Shield were among the most dominant factions in WWE history during their initial run.

The former Hounds of Justice had incredible on-screen chemistry, which explored friendship and unexpected betrayal. These men had profound success both as a group and individually. Every member went on to become WWE World Champions, thus cementing an unmatched legacy.

However, Mox jumping ship from WWE to AEW closed a memorable chapter of The Shield.

Speaking to Stephanie Cash at DigitalSpy.com, Rollins shot down the idea of another Shield reunion as he believes all three members have become too big to ever fit the mold of the faction again:

"It wouldn't look the way you want it to look. It wouldn't be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we're all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point," said Rollins.

However, the former Universal Champion foresees The Shield standing on the same stage during their Hall of Fame inductions:

"The next time you see us together, it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's going to be it."

#3. AEW star Bryan Danielson issues warning to Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite https://t.co/78Zd6zXOUv

Bryan Danielson is out for revenge on Chris Jericho, who put him out of commission during an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2022. The American Dragon's untimely concussion forced him to miss the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and he held Jericho responsible for it.

Danielson recently sent out a tweet before the Barbed Wire Everywhere Deathmatch between Kingston and Jericho and vowed to see the two men tear each other apart.

The former WWE Superstar added that he'd kick both men's heads when he returns from injury:

"One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actaully blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other... and when I get back I'll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite," tweeted Danielson.

The Wizard defeated The Mad King in a bloodbath on Dynamite, which saw multiple interferences from The Jericho Appreciation Society and The Blackpool Combat Club.

Interestingly, Anna Jay turned heel and sided with Tay Conti to destroy an already injured Ruby Soho during the match. While Jericho emerged victorious, he didn't get the last laugh that night as Kingston threw his adversary on the spider web surrounded by barbed wire to end the show.

With Danielson gearing up for a potential return, it will be interesting to see whether he challenges Kingston or Jericho on the road to the All Out pay-per-view.

