AEW News Roundup: Tay Melo announces pregnancy, Cody and Brandi Rhodes helped set up a blind date between WWE Superstar and former champion

#3. Tay Melo announced her pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

Sammy Guevara faced MJF, Darby Allin, and 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry in a Four-Pillar Fatal-Fourway match for the AEW World Championship at the recently-concluded pay-per-view. But before the clash, Tay Melo came out with The Spanish God with placards in their hands.

The first one hyped the world title match before the Jericho Appreciation Society members teased having some big news. It was finally revealed that Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are having a baby, and the announcement received widespread applause from the crowd in the arena.

While Guevara failed to win the AEW World Title, it was a special night for him and his wife. We at Sportskeeda Wresting extend our heartiest congratulations to the couple and hope for their bright future.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes set up a blind date

@PhoenixAEW Here ya go from 2018, Cody, Cardona, Brandi, and Chelsea Greene (Cardona's fiancé and currently in NXT) The guy on the right in the glasses is former director of A&D - therefore creative head of Halloween Horror Nights - at Universal Mike Aiello.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast to discuss a wide variety of topics.

During the conversation, Green revealed how Cody and Brandi Rhodes played the role of matchmakers and set up a blind date between her and former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona.

"[They] met me and said they had a friend who was lonely and needed to go on a date. So, Matt slid into my DMs. I would give more of the props to Brandi because guys are guys and I'm sure Cody was like, 'Yeah she's cool,' but Cody didn't really know me. Brandi got to know me in the time that she was in Impact and suggested to Matt that he reach out to me."

It will be interesting to see if there is an on-screen angle between these four stars in WWE someday.

#1. WWE legend Kevin Nash slammed Jade Cargill's in-ring work

Jade Cargill DOES NOT MISS on PPVs with her entrance. What an absolute star.



Jade Cargill DOES NOT MISS on PPVs with her entrance. What an absolute star.https://t.co/fMgcCchRHJ

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently criticized AEW star Jade Cargill's in-ring prowess in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Nash said that Cargill's skills aren't improving due to the short nature of her bouts.

"She’s not improving. Her offense isn’t improving, her punches aren’t improving because she doesn’t get enough ring time. So what you have to do is you have to expand her horizons and make her even more formidable," he added.

The Baddies leader surprisingly lost her TBS Title against the returning Kris Statlander. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her in All Elite Wrestling.

