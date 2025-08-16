AEW News Roundup: Top female star suffers an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Veteran on Karrion Kross, Mercedes Mone to tag with former WWE star 

Welcome everyone to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Karrion Kross and Mercedes Mone, among others.A top female AEW star suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on Collision. Meanwhile, an AEW veteran has weighed in on Karian Kross' contract situation with the Stamford-based promotion, and Mercedes Mone is set to partner with a former WWE star. The All Elite Wrestling universe has given us some major headline-worthy news, and we have a lot to cover, so let's jump in:#4. AEW Veteran Jeff Jarrett Predicts that Karrion Kross is not leaving WWEKarrion Kross’ WWE contract officially expired after his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025. The defeat marked the conclusion of their long-standing feud that began in April. However, his exit had many speculating over whether Kross’s departure is legitimate or part of a storyline.Wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett weighed in on the matter on a recent edition of his My World podcast. Jarrett claimed that Kross is not going anywhere, suggesting that the deal’s already done and agreed upon.&quot;He ain't going nowhere and I think the deal's already done and agreed upon and they're navigating this work-shoot, shoot-work regardless it's one and the same..... They're blurring the lines as much as possible,&quot; said Jarrett. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#3. MJF Challenged to Mask vs. Hair Match by Mistico following CMLL Title defenseIn typical MJF style, The Salt of the Earth found a way to spark outrage during his latest title defense against Zandokan Jr. Although he retained his championship, his use of a blatant low blow drew huge boos from the crowd.Following the match, Mistico challenged MJF to a Mask vs. Hair match at CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary event. MJF declined the stipulation, countering with his own proposal of a ‘Mask vs. Title’ match instead. The situation escalated when MJF pretended to shake Mistico’s hand but instead ambushed him, ripping off his mask and putting it on. He then delivered a piledriver before draping a U.S. flag over the fallen star, a move seen as highly disrespectful in Mexico.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKMJF defeats Zandokan Jr. in his first defense of the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship. To end the show... Místico challenges MJF to a MASK vs HAIR match. MJF denies so they settle it for TITLE vs MASK at CMLL 92nd Anniversario!!! IT IS OFFICIAL. 🔥#2. Mercedes Mone to team up with Athena on Dynamite next weekMercedes Mone is officially set to compete in a tag team match on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow. The CEO will be teaming with former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Athena in what is being billed as a marquee contest for the women’s division. The match was confirmed following a heated confrontation on this week’s Dynamite.conner @winterweatherLINKMERCEDES AND ATHENA VS TONI STORM AND ALEX WINDOR IN GLASGOWThe events unfolded after Mercedes Mone, Skye Blue, and Thekla faced off against Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale. Toni Storm and Athena were seen watching the action from ringside. Following the match, tensions erupted into a brawl involving Mone, Windsor, Storm, and Athena. The Timeless One then challenged Mone and Athena to a tag match, which was promptly made official by AEW management.#1. Skye Blue suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on AEW Dynamite.An unfortunate moment occurred during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite when Skye Blue experienced a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her match. The mishap took place after Willow Nightingale executed a Death Valley Driver. The incident briefly distracted from the match and quickly drew attention from viewers.Skye Blue has become a prominent figure in AEW’s women’s division since joining in 2021. She is currently aligned with Julia Hart and Thekla, and together the trio is known as the “Triangle of Madness.”