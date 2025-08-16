  • home icon
  • AEW News Roundup: Top female star suffers an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Veteran on Karrion Kross, Mercedes Mone to tag with former WWE star 

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 16, 2025 15:38 GMT
Karrion Kross (left) & Mercedes Mone (right)
Karrion Kross (left) & Mercedes Mone (right) [Image credits: WWE.com and Mone's Instagram]

Welcome everyone to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Karrion Kross and Mercedes Mone, among others.

A top female AEW star suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on Collision. Meanwhile, an AEW veteran has weighed in on Karian Kross' contract situation with the Stamford-based promotion, and Mercedes Mone is set to partner with a former WWE star. The All Elite Wrestling universe has given us some major headline-worthy news, and we have a lot to cover, so let's jump in:

#4. AEW Veteran Jeff Jarrett Predicts that Karrion Kross is not leaving WWE

Karrion Kross’ WWE contract officially expired after his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025. The defeat marked the conclusion of their long-standing feud that began in April. However, his exit had many speculating over whether Kross’s departure is legitimate or part of a storyline.

Wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett weighed in on the matter on a recent edition of his My World podcast. Jarrett claimed that Kross is not going anywhere, suggesting that the deal’s already done and agreed upon.

"He ain't going nowhere and I think the deal's already done and agreed upon and they're navigating this work-shoot, shoot-work regardless it's one and the same..... They're blurring the lines as much as possible," said Jarrett.
#3. MJF Challenged to Mask vs. Hair Match by Mistico following CMLL Title defense

In typical MJF style, The Salt of the Earth found a way to spark outrage during his latest title defense against Zandokan Jr. Although he retained his championship, his use of a blatant low blow drew huge boos from the crowd.

Following the match, Mistico challenged MJF to a Mask vs. Hair match at CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary event. MJF declined the stipulation, countering with his own proposal of a ‘Mask vs. Title’ match instead. The situation escalated when MJF pretended to shake Mistico’s hand but instead ambushed him, ripping off his mask and putting it on. He then delivered a piledriver before draping a U.S. flag over the fallen star, a move seen as highly disrespectful in Mexico.

#2. Mercedes Mone to team up with Athena on Dynamite next week

Mercedes Mone is officially set to compete in a tag team match on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow. The CEO will be teaming with former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Athena in what is being billed as a marquee contest for the women’s division. The match was confirmed following a heated confrontation on this week’s Dynamite.

The events unfolded after Mercedes Mone, Skye Blue, and Thekla faced off against Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale. Toni Storm and Athena were seen watching the action from ringside. Following the match, tensions erupted into a brawl involving Mone, Windsor, Storm, and Athena. The Timeless One then challenged Mone and Athena to a tag match, which was promptly made official by AEW management.

#1. Skye Blue suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on AEW Dynamite.

An unfortunate moment occurred during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite when Skye Blue experienced a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her match. The mishap took place after Willow Nightingale executed a Death Valley Driver. The incident briefly distracted from the match and quickly drew attention from viewers.

Skye Blue has become a prominent figure in AEW’s women’s division since joining in 2021. She is currently aligned with Julia Hart and Thekla, and together the trio is known as the “Triangle of Madness.”

