AEW News Roundup: Top star gone, Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent teased, Kevin Owens leaving WWE?

Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News Roundup.

We have disappointing news for All Elite Wrestling fans as another top star quietly left the company. Meanwhile, a WWE legend has hinted at facing Randy Orton on the Grandest Stage Of Them All next year.

Speaking of departures, a member of the AEW roster has teased the potential arrival of Kevin Owens, whose WWE contract expires in nine months. Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the week.

#3. Ethan Page leaves AEW

Ethan Page's lackluster run with All Elite Wrestling has finally come to an end.

Fans noticed his sudden ouster from the official roster page last week, following which Fightful Select confirmed that the 34-year-old star parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Page was stuck in limbo during his three-year run with the company. He last wrestled on the December 5, 2023, episode of Collision, which saw him lose to Kenny Omega. This was probably the best match of his career so far, which would wind up his AEW career.

Ethan Page spent the tail end of his run under the ROH brand.

Expand Tweet

Recent reports have suggested that Page wanted to leave All Elite Wrestling as early as February. As of this writing, there's no word on whether Ethan Page will return to IMPACT Wrestling or take his potential elsewhere, like in WWE. A man of his size and stature could become one of the top stars under the leadership of Triple H.

#2. Randy Orton's potential WrestleMania 41 opponent teased

Rob Van Dam recently took to his official X/Twitter handle to tease the idea of a potential match with Randy Orton.

The ECW legend hasn't been seen in WWE since the May episode of RAW last year, where he announced Draft picks for SmackDown. His last match under the Stamford-based promotion took place nearly a decade ago. Since then, he has wrestled for various promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, lately.

However, RVD has been leaning towards joining WWE again. He recently liked a post about potentially hanging up his boots against The Viper at next year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

The two icons haven't crossed paths since August 2014. Will they meet inside the squared circle again? Only time will tell.

#1. Has MJF teased Kevin Owens' future AEW signing?

Kevin Owens has become WWE's most reliable Superstars since joining the main roster in 2015.

The Prizefighter is a shoo-in for the WWE Hall of Fame someday. As of now, his contract is said to expire in nine months. Owens has made it clear that he isn't planning on leaving anytime soon:

I really don’t take anything for granted, I’ve nine months left on my contact, and I don’t know what can happen from here on out."

But if he does, there's no doubt that the former Universal Champion would become one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling today. Interestingly, MJF took to his social media handle to share a picture of Kevin Owens with his ROH theme - Unsettling Differences.

Expand Tweet

The deleted post has fueled speculation of the SmackDown Superstar's potential All Elite Wrestling arrival once his WWE contract expires. Kevin Owens has been friends with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks, to name a few. Will this be enough to lure him away? Only time will tell.