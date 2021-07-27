AEW News Roundup: Top star praises Roman Reigns, WCW Legend questions Daniel Bryan and CM Punk signings, Bayley names dream opponent, and more (26th July 2021) 

Welcome back to our daily AEW News Roundup where we will bring you the latest developments and events taking place around Tony Khan's promotion.

Cross-promotional respect was on full display as a former AEW World Champion heaped praise on Roman Reigns. A former WWE writer made some cynical comments about the excitement and anticipation surrounding Daniel Bryan and CM Punk potentially signing for AEW.

Bayley named a wrestling veteran as her dream opponent. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega looked back at his time in the company and discussed the challenges and learnings he's come across during his time in America.

Lastly, Malakai Black expressed desire to work in another major promotion to check it off his list.

#5 AEW's Chris Jericho is all praise for Roman Reigns

Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been a revelation in WWE programming since he turned heel, becoming arguably the biggest act in all of professional wrestling. Fans have long been waiting for The Tribal Chief to turn heel and his current run shows why WWE was right in executing the change in his gimmick.

Roman Reigns is single handedly the most important professional wrestler in the world right now. — Gabe 👺 🌊 (@alionslight) July 24, 2021

The first-ever AEW World Champion Chris Jericho wasn't surprised at all that Roman Reigns is "killing it" at the moment. Sitting down with Keepin' it 100, Jericho referred to his time with Reigns in WWE, stating that's when he knew The Tribal Chief had that sort of heel performance in him.

"I haven't (watched) but I've been reading about it and it's no surprise. When I was there in 2016 and work with Roman, basically all around the world when I was a heel and he was a babyface, I was like, 'there's no brainer here.' I always said this, and he's doing it now, if you just drop the f**king script and let him be him, he's cool-hand luke. He's like the coolest cat, a f**king great guy. Just let him be him. Obviously, with the heelish slant, which is great. When he eventually turns babyface, he'll be even bigger than he is now because he's just a cool, cool guy and now they're letting him do all this stuff. It doesn't surprise me that he's killing it because he's that good of a performer," said Chris Jericho. (H/T: Fightful)

Damn so all WWE had to do was…taking the reigns off of Roman Reigns and let my dude be himself?! Never gonna forget this line! 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/JwXnHVKZGL — Kenny Majid - The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) July 24, 2021

Chris Jericho knows a thing or two about being a great heel. Such high praise from one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time is further testament to Roman Reigns' good work on WWE SmackDown.

