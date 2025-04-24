AEW News Roundup: Top star secretly visited WWE, Exciting Jon Moxley announcement, Huge Bryan Danielson update, FTR's new manager

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we will look at stories involving Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and more.

Tony Khan has provided a major update on the future of a former WWE Champion. The first match for Dynamite: Beach Break featuring Jon Moxley has been confirmed. So, without any further ado, let's begin:

#5. Top AEW star secretly visited WWE backstage, Bayley confirms

Mercedes Mone was a huge star in WWE before she arrived in AEW. The former Sasha Banks walked out of the company in 2022 but is still close friends with her former colleagues, including Bayley and Naomi.

Bayley and Mone often express their admiration for one another while working in different promotions. The Role Model recently confirmed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that the TBS Champion had attended WWE shows for her big moments.

"But she's [Mercedes] come to WWE shows, and like nobody knows that she was there." Still? Vliet questioned. "She's been there, yeah, for my big moments," Bayley answered. "So I feel super appreciative that WWE has allowed me to go to those big moments for her and vice versa, that she still cares to come for us." [55:00 - 55:40]

The Role Model is currently sidelined due to a kayfabe injury.

#4. First match announced for Dynamite: Beach Break featuring Jon Moxley

This week's episode of Dynamite saw the newly crowned World Trios Champions, The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata), open the show alongside rapper Master P. The celebration was cut short after Jon Moxley showed up to start a huge brawl.

Moxley was later trapped by Samoa Joe in the Coquina Clutch, only to be saved by The Elite. Swerve Strickland showed up to even the odds, followed by Kenny Omega. The babyfaces ultimately forced the heels to retreat. Joe then issued a challenge to Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The title bout has now been made official for Dynamite: Beach Break next month.

#3. Tony Khan gives an update on a former WWE Champion's AEW future

Bryan Danielson has retired from full-time in-ring competition. His final match came at WrestleDream 2024, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. Since then, he has not been seen on TV, with many fans thinking he might never return.

Tony Khan recently discussed Bryan Danielson's AEW status on the Way of the Blade podcast. He said Danielson might be injured and retired, but he had never said that he was gone for good.

"He’s not on the show, and he’s been injured and maybe retired for good, but he’s never said he’s done for good, and I hope that there’s some possibility he will be able to return."

Tony Khan also highlighted how useful The American Dragon has been for AEW behind the scenes in the same conversation. He still talks to Danielson every day.

#2. AEW manager returns on Dynamite after nearly seven months and defends FTR

Stokely Hathaway hasn't been seen on TV for a few months. The former WWE manager was managing a heel Kris Statlander during her feud with Willow Nightingale. After she turned face, Hathaway disappeared from the company's programming.

FTR has been on a rampage after destroying Cope. The duo recently almost took out Tony Schiavone. Hence, they were suspended for a week and returned on this week's episode of Dynamite alongside their newest agent, Hathaway.

Stokely Hathaway pointed out that "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland had committed multiple mistakes but were left untouched. He then vowed to strike the suspensions clear from FTR's record.

#1. Tony Khan turned down Darby Allin's pitch to get hit by a car

Darby Allin is known for pulling the craziest stunts for the love of the sport and fans' entertainment. Fans have seen him fall from ladders, get tossed down steps, and more.

One of Darby's pitches was rejected by Tony Khan, as he felt that it didn't make sense for the promotion at the time. The Daredevil pitched getting hit by a car during his feud with Sammy Guevara during the pandemic.

Tony Khan said on the Way of the Blade podcast that he couldn't deal with Darby Allin getting hurt at the time because the company needed him. The AEW CEO noted that he couldn't afford to have Allin off the show for even a week.

