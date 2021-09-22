AEW News Roundup: Top star lays down challenge to Roman Reigns, Brie Bella's reaction to Bryan Danielson leaving WWE

We're just hours away from AEW Grand Slam, which takes place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. A number of huge matches have been announced including Bryan Danielson facing AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, in a non-title match.

Let's take a look at the latest AEW news ahead of tonight's event, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest in the promotion's history.

#6 Kenny Omega ready to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports ahead of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, which takes place later tonight. During the interview, Omega was asked which WWE Superstar he would be interested in facing if he had the opportunity and he named WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Here's what Omega told Tokyo Sports:

"We already have a lot of people coming in, so we don't have a problem with opponents. I don't have a specific opponent in mind, but if I had to say, Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Champion) would be a good opportunity for me to prove what a real champion is like."

DISCLAIMER: The above quote has been auto-translated from the original Japanese article

#5 Brie Bella's reaction to Bryan Danielson leaving WWE for AEW

Bryan Danielson spoke to Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report ahead of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. During the interview, he was asked about his wife Brie Bella's reaction to him leaving WWE and signing with AEW. Danielson revealed that Brie had been supportive of him to do whatever made him happy:

"Brie's great," said Danielson. "She literally just wanted me to be happy. She was always like 'Hey, whatever you decide, I want to 100 percent support you.' So there was never any pressure from her being like 'Hey, this might affect Total Bellas,' or anything like that. She never wants to even talk about that. And so I'm a very lucky man to have such a supportive wife," revealed Bryan.

Bryan Danielson also praised AEW star Darby Allin during the interview. You can check that out here.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Arjun