AEW News Roundup - Vince McMahon's message to Mark Henry, Big possible match for the WWE Hall of Famer, Star reveals he stopped watching RAW (1st June 2021)

AEW lived up to all the hype by presenting a highly newsworthy Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Mark Henry grabbed the majority of the headlines for his shocking AEW debut, and today's AEW News Roundup has all the latest updates about the WWE Hall of Famer's AEW signing.

What happened during Mark Henry's final conversation with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE? We have all the details!

A former WWE Champion also revealed a possible big match for Mark Henry in AEW. Elsewhere, a rising star disclosed why he stopped watching RAW.

Hikaru Shida and Tony Khan also reacted to the release of Spanish language announcer Willie Urbina following a racist incident. Tony Khan also revealed the reason behind his recent NJPW-WWE promo, which has been one of the most significant talking points in all of wrestling.

#5. Mark Henry reveals what Vince McMahon told him before leaving WWE for AEW

"If I'm not doing what I know I can do...then I have to start looking for that opportunity somewhere else & I did."@TheMarkHenry discusses his decision to sign with @AEW & the conversation he had with Vince McMahon 🔊@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 #AEWDynamite #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/UR6F2mM4mY — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 1, 2021

As announced by AEW, Mark Henry has signed a multi-year deal with the company as a broadcaster. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will also work in talent development.

Mark Henry opened up about his decision to leave WWE on Sirius XM's Busted Open radio show, and the respected veteran spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

Henry stated that he shares a very close bond with the WWE boss, and he had a brotherly chat with McMahon before quitting the company. Mark Henry wasn't happy with his position in the WWE, and Henry felt like he was being kept in the shadows.

“I have been fortunate to experience a great deal of success in my pro wrestling career... I’m excited to join the broadcast team on AEW RAMPAGE, and I can’t wait to work with the incredible roster at @AEW.” 💪🏿💪🏿 https://t.co/nNKLDBp9uZ — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) June 1, 2021

Mark Henry has high expectations of himself, and he just doesn't see himself contributing at a high level in the WWE anymore. The 49-year-old legend was honest enough during his conversation with Vince McMahon, and while the WWE Chairman didn't want Henry to leave, McMahon gave his blessings to Henry.

Vince McMahon was confident that Mark Henry would be successful in whatever he did and wished the legend all the good luck for his future

"Everybody knows me and Vince got love for each other, and more than love, respect. Me calling him and saying what needed to be said came from a place like a brother telling his older brother, 'Man, I'm tired of being in the shadows. I feel like somebody beneath you is holding me back, and if somebody is holding me back, I gotta go. I feel like I'm being held back, and I'm not getting what I want, and I want to be successful. I want to be able to earn more and get those pelts on the wall.' It was like the coolest thing; he was like, 'You know everything you need to know. If you feel like you need to go, I don't necessarily want it, but if you feel like you need to go, then go. I know you're going to be successful.' H/t Zain Jafri of Sportskeeda Wrestling

While Mark Henry has not been announced as an active in-ring competitor for AEW, the retired legend has been training for another match, and Booker T has one big bout in mind for The World's Strongest Man...

