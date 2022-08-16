AEW News Roundup: Former WWE Superstar seemingly teases huge appearance following recent Miro segment, wrestling veteran praises The Usos and multi-time champions (August 15, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

A former WWE Superstar recently teased a massive appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion with a cryptic tweet. Meanwhile, a WWE veteran heaped praise on The Usos and a top tag team in Tony Khan's company.

We round off today's edition with a story about Jim Cornette slamming one of the gruesome spots in the match between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Former WWE Superstar Lana to appear in AEW programming soon?

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry All the way to my husband apparently. All the way to my husband apparently. https://t.co/vAXkrAbVYQ

AEW star Miro is currently embroiled in a feud with House of Black after Miro sprayed black mist in his eyes during the All-Atlantic Title match at Forbidden Door.

On last week's Dynamite, The Redeemer had a backstage segment with Julia Hart seemingly trying to recruit him in House of Black. However, Miro rejected the offer and pushed Hart's hand away, saying that only one woman could touch him.

"There's only one woman who can touch The Redeemer and you are not her. Go and tell your pagans that I accept their gifts," said Miro.

Julia Hart recently followed Miro's wife, former WWE Superstar Lana on Twitter. The latter had a quirky response, which has led to speculation about her potentially appearing on AEW television in the future.

"All the way to my husband apparently," tweeted Lana.

It remains to be seen if The Ravishing Russian could possibly make her All Elite Wrestling debut in Miro's feud against House of Black.

#2. Matt Hardy makes a huge claim regarding The Usos and The Young Bucks

AEW star Matt Hardy recently heaped praise on The Usos and The Young Bucks on Twitter.

Jey and Jimmy are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, having defeated Randy Orton and Riddle on the May 20 edition of SmackDown. Meanwhile, Matt and Nick Jackson lost the AEW Tag Team Titles to Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee on the Fyter Fest Week One edition of Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, Hardy claimed that both The Usos and The Young Bucks deserve to be on Mount Rushmore of tag team wrestling.

"All these tag teams will be remembered & revered for their groundbreaking innovation & workrates. The Usos will definitely end up on some MR lists. The @youngbucks will unquestionably end up on MR lists too, they’re forefathers of @AEW," Hardy tweeted.

The Young Bucks are set to compete in the trio’s tournament, and it will be interesting to see if they will add another title to their collection.

#1. Jim Cornette slams recent spot during interim AEW World Championship match on Dynamite

Jon Moxley recently defended his world title against Chris Jericho in the main event of Dynamite. After a hellacious battle, The Purveyor of Violence managed to retain the gold via submission.

However, there was one spot that caught the special attention of Jim Cornette. During the initial stages of the match, Jericho tore off Moxley's earring, and the latter started bleeding profusely.

Cornette wasn't a fan of the spot and bashed Jon Moxley for wearing jewelry inside the squared circle:

"[Chris] Jericho makes an obvious show to everybody and the camera of tearing the earring out of [Jon] Moxley's ear. What? Good! Why was he [Moxley] wearing it? That doesn't give me sympathy for a babyface because first thing you learn is don't wear jewelry in a goddamn wrestling match or a fight," Cornette stated.

While the Blackpool Combat Club member managed to overcome Jericho's challenge, CM Punk made his huge return shortly after. The two are expected to collide in a 'Champion vs. Champion' match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view next month.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA