AEW News Roundup: WWE denied bringing back Attitude Era legend, Top star officially retires, Bryan Danielson's future

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup.

WWE allegedly turned down the pitch to bring back an Attitude Era legend. On the AEW side of things, a notable name has shockingly called it quits on his in-ring career.

It's no secret that Bryan Danielson is closing in on his full-time in-ring career. We have now learned the details of his contract expiry. Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the week.

#3. WWE shut down Adam Copeland FKA Edge's pitch to bring back Gangrel

WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel was rumored to be part of Edge's Brood-style entrance for his Hell in a Cell match against the "Demon" Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39.

However, it didn't come to fruition.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Rated-R Superstar revealed that almost everyone in WWE rejected his idea to bring back Gangrel as the management felt nobody would remember him now:

"I tried and I just got shut down. Every person shut it down. [Why?] So this isn't a knock on WWE, but I'd always get the 'Well, nobody remembers.' People remember, wrestling fans remember and I think wrestling fans want to be rewarded for remembering. And that's a way to reward them. That's what I've always felt."

Copeland would go on to defeat Balor inside Hell in a Cell, ending their long-running rivalry.

#2. Chuck Taylor retires from AEW in-ring competition

Chuck Taylor appears to have brought the curtain down on his 22-year wrestling career.

The Kentucky Gentleman was involved in a storyline with former Best Friends member Trent Beretta. The latter turned heel on Orange Cassidy after the duo fell short in the semi-finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament.

This led to a parking lot match between Taylor and Beretta during the April 27 episode of Rampage. Chuck Taylor lost the match and called it quits via an announcement made by Orange Cassidy on the May 1 episode of Dynamite.

Rumor has it that The Kentucky Gentleman suffered a fractured ankle, which will require surgery. The nature of the injury is said to be career-ending as it has caused necrosis of the bone in fragments underneath the cartilage.

#1. Bryan Danielson reveals when his AEW contract expires

In an interview with TWC show, Bryan Danielson revealed that his AEW deal expires before All In, but is hopeful of making it to London.

The American Dragon also added that he would like to finish his career as a full-time wrestler at the WrestleDream pay-per-view:

“The big one is Wembley (that is left on my wrestling checklist). I wanna make it to Wembley. My contract actually expires before Wembley. But I wanna make it to Wembley… I’m not sure if I’ll make it, but one thing that would be a nice way to kind of close everything out for me is to do my last match as a full-time wrestler at WrestleDream at the Tacoma Dome.”

But before that happens, Bryan Danielson has vowed to save All Elite Wrestling from The Young Bucks. He joins forces with Eddie Kingston and FTR to face the Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing 2024.

