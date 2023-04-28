AEW News Roundup: WWE removes absent star from roster page, Tony Khan advised to fire 3 wrestlers immediately

AEW has seemingly had a very successful 2023 so far, with many rumors surrounding the future of the promotion. As the war with WWE continues to become more and more pressing, it seems that Tony Khan is taking some serious steps to bridge the gap between the two promotions.

Khan recently picked up yet another former WWE star and surprisingly debuted them without any leaks. Additionally, more backstage issues have been unearthed, and a veteran has advised Khan to release three well-known stars. Continue reading as we dive into this week's AEW News Roundup.

#3 Jim Cornette wants Tony Khan to fire Brandon Cutler and The Young Bucks

Brandon Cutler recently involved himself even more in the drama between The Elite and CM Punk when he retweeted a controversial article that claimed that The Second City Saint was gaslighting AEW.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran manager slammed the star and urged Tony Khan to fire him.

"Brandon Cutler should be fired on general principle. He never should have been hired in the first place. But the bigger thing is he wouldn't have done that had he not been instructed to by his bosses? He doesn't work for Tony Khan. He works for [The Young Bucks]," Cornette said.

Cornette then continued, noting that due to his actions, The Young Bucks should be fired along with Cutler.

"Cutler should be fired because he potentially threw another monkey wrench in Tony Khan's efforts to bring the biggest star [CM Punk] back to work. But if [Cutler] should be fired, then also [The Bucks] or both should be as well because they're obviously the ones that told him to do it," he added. (01:54 onwards)

It remains to be seen if Brandon Cutler will face any consequences for his actions, but considering that he's since deleted his retweet and locked his account, he likely faced some kind of backlash.

#2 Ruby Soho accused former Tay Melo of intentionally giving her a broken nose during their AEW match

Could The Runaway still be after some retribution?

During AEW All Out 2022, Melo and Soho clashed after a heated feud, but during the course of the bout, the Jericho Appreciation Society member broke The Runaway's nose after seemingly dropping her on her head.

While many believed that it was an isolated issue, according to AEW All Access, there was some tension between the stars during their shared tenure in WWE. According to Tay Melo, she initially thought that the air was clear between them, but Soho seemed to believe that her nose was broken on purpose.

It remains to be seen if the incident will end up being translated into an angle on screen, but since The Outcasts are now aligned with the JAS, that might not be the case. However, this could potentially create a window for some tension between the factions, leading to an even more heated storyline.

#1 WWE has officially moved Roderick Strong to the Alumni section after his AEW debut

Roderick Strong's AEW debut seemed to come completely out of nowhere, as many fans pointed out that WWE never announced his release. Additionally, some users realized that Strong was still listed in WWE as an active roster member.

However, sometime after his AEW debut became common knowledge, the star has been instead moved over to the Alumni section, where he joined many other current AEW stars like Miro and Ruby Soho.

Roderick Strong can now be found in the official WWE Alumni section.

Roderick Strong will officially make his in-ring All Elite Wrestling debut during next week's Dynamite, as he's scheduled to team up with Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, and Bandido as they take on the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes