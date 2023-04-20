WWE veteran Jim Cornette wants 3 AEW stars to be "fired" from Tony Khan's company

CM Punk's imminent AEW return has caused a bit of a stir on social media and within the locker room.

Brandon Cutler is among those who probably aren't being optimistic about the Chicago native making his comeback to the company. He recently responded to a column from Deadspin titled "CM Punk is gaslighting AEW." In a since-deleted tweet, Cutler wrote that "someone gets it." His statement has backfired among fans and veterans alike.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette suspected that The Young Bucks could be behind Cutler's controversial tweet:

"Obviously, Brandon Cutler should be fired on general principle. He never should have been hired in the first place. If they could figure out what he does, maybe they could ask him to stop doing it, but nobody really even knows that. But the bigger thing is he wouldn't have done that had he not been instructed to by his, you know, executives, his bosses? He doesn't work for Tony Khan. He works for his grade school friends - [The Young Bucks]," Cornette said.

Cornette noted that The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler should be fired for potentially throwing a monkey wrench into Mr. Khan's plans to bring back CM Punk:

"So yes, Cutler should be fired because he potentially threw another monkey wrench in Tony Khan's efforts to bring the biggest star [CM Punk] in his company back to work and draw some money over the summer. But if cutlet should be fired, then also Maddy or Nikki [The Bucks] or both should be as well because they're obviously the ones that told him to do it. Because they think well, we'll cover for you. We won't let you get too much heat with Tony. We just can't do it ourselves because it'd be too obvious," he added. (1:54 onwards)

You can check out the full clip below:

Jim Cornette on if CM Punk could leave AEW

CM Punk, at 44, still has a lot left in the tank. But Jim Cornette thinks The Straight Edge Superstar could soon bring the curtain down on his iconic career.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette predicted that Punk would leave pro wrestling once his AEW contract expires:

"They think Punk’s trying to drive them out of the company? I guarantee you, CM Punk does not want to become an executive in that company for the rest of his life, he probably wants to wrestle another year, year-and-a-half, and get away from these f**king nutty people one time," Cornette said.

The Second City Saint is gearing up to begin what could be another summer of Punk. The company is reportedly planning to introduce a third AEW show on Saturday night to keep Punk separate from The Elite.

