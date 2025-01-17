AEW News & Rumor Roundup: 32-year-old star leaving? Secret signing confirmed, Saraya's strange absence explained, Bryan Danielson spotted

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to be taking a look at news stories involving Bryan Danielson, Saraya, and more.

An update has emerged on Megan Bayne's status in AEW while Tony Khan has commented on re-signing Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5) Unfortunate update on Kamille; her match with Mercedes Mone seemingly canceled

Kamille signed with AEW last year, aligning herself with Mercedes Mone as she served as The CEO's bodyguard. However, their partnership fell apart as Kamille announced that she was done being Mone's bodyguard before the latter could fire her on an episode of Dynamite.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Since then she has not been seen on TV and fans have started to wonder about her status with the company. Fightful Select has reported now that Kamille is still under contract, but there was no word regarding her on-screen future. People within the company seemingly wanted her and Mercedes Mone to cap off their feud with a proper match but it seemingly isn't happening now.

#4) Megan Bayne officially confirmed to be signed with AEW

Megan Bayne made a surprise appearance in All Elite Wrestling on the Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite. She shocked everyone as she revealed herself as one of the participants in the first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet match.

Expand Tweet

A report has now emerged on her status within All Elite Wrestling, with Fightful Select confirming that has been signed with Tony Khan's promotion for some time now. It was reported that she had been signed for the duration of her absence from the company, even though some had claimed she was a free agent. She is expected to be a fixture on TV, moving forward.

#3) Saraya explained the reason behind her AEW absence

Saraya has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for the past few months now, with her last appearance coming in October 2024. She has now disclosed the reason behind her absence from TV.

The former WWE star shared a picture on X wearing a Stone Cold shirt, but a user would respond that she isn't used on TV because she didn't wear an AEW shirt. Saraya would quickly fire back that she had asked Tony Khan for time off for personal reasons. She also stated that she's old enough to wear whatever she wants.

Expand Tweet

#2) Bryan Danielson was present backstage for AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson retired from full-time professional wrestling after his loss to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. After taking the world title away from The American Dragon, Moxley has been running rampant in the company with his group of The Death Riders.

We saw The One True King annihilate Powerhouse Hobbs with the help of his crew, on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. Fightful has now reported that Moxley's former rival, Bryan Danielson was present backstage at Dynamite in Cincinnati. His appearance suggests he maintains a working relationship with Tony Khan even without a talent contract.

#1) Tony Khan comments on re-signing Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs

Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs had recently confirmed their contract renewals and signings with AEW, respectively in the last few months. Both Rhodes and The Von Erichs are currently Six-Man Tag Team Champions in ROH.

Tony Khan has now commented on these signings while speaking to Tim & Eli on Battleground. He would state that The Von Erichs and Dustin Rhodes are great talents for AEW and have great minds for professional wrestling. He would further state that it's exciting to see the two legendary wrestling families uniting to work together.

"The Von Erichs are great, great wrestlers. They are really on the rise. They have so much potential. Again, they’ve got great, great genes and great minds for wrestling, and now they’re putting it all together. The experience of the Von Erich family can really, really help these two. I think they’ve been studying, and now they’re also working with Dustin Rhodes, and to take the legacy of the Rhodes family and the Von Erich family and work together, I think that’s really exciting. Ross and Marshall have a great mentor in their father, Kevin Von Erich, and I think they’ve found another great mentor in Dustin Rhodes." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen how things turn out for the rest of their reign with the titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback