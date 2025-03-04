AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Another star leaves Tony Khan's company; major retirement match announced; Eddie Kingston makes a huge revelation 

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving Tony Khan, Eddie Kingston, and more.

Another major star has departed from All Elite Wrestling amidst rumors of him joining WWE. The retirement match of a former AEW talent has officially been announced. So, without further ado, let's dive into these stories.

#5. Rey Fenix has reportedly left AEW amidst WWE rumors

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Rey Fenix lately regarding him joining his brother Penta in WWE. The two siblings were set to depart AEW together but due to Fenix's contract issue that saw time being added to his deal, it couldn't happen.

Penta has become a fan favorite over on the RAW roster, but it seems that Rey Fenix might be coming to join him soon. The 34-year-old star was removed from AEW's roster page and PWInsider has reported that he is officially a free agent.

#4. Former AEW talent's official retirement match has been announced

Homicide is a certified legend in the professional wrestling business. His career has spanned 30 years and has seen him compete in promotions all around the world. The Brooklyn Native has also appeared in All Elite Wrestling at Grand Slam 2021 to save his friend Eddie Kingston from a beating.

The ROH legend is now preparing to end his career on a high note. Outlaw Wrestling took to Instagram to officially announce Homicide's last match on March 20, at the Arlo Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.

#3. Major hint at 27-year-old star potentially signing with AEW

Gabe Kidd has been proving himself to be an extraordinary talent with his work in NJPW. However, it has been indicated recently that Kevin Knight, Zack Sabre Jr., and Kidd have reached the end of their deals with NJPW and have been working in the promotion without a formal contract.

A new update by Fightful has hinted that Kidd is yet to re-sign with the Japanese promotion. While there was no talk about him moving to Tony Khan's promotion, a new hint has possibly emerged.

We recently saw him compete on last week's Collision where he took on The Butcher. Kidd would come out victorious from the match in under four minutes and asked who would step up to him next, which indicates that he might compete some more in All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Eddie Kingston reveals former WWE star who's helping him recover from injury

Eddie Kingston has been recovering from a torn meniscus and ACL injury he suffered in May 2024. He recently revealed that a former WWE star has been helping him on the path to recovery.

Speaking in a recent interview on Wrestling with the Narrative with Will Turner, Kingston opened up about Cezar Bononi's training methods. He praised Bononi for his professionalism throughout the whole process and his approach to clients.

"Oh, he’s a sweetheart. He also doesn’t make you feel dumb. That was always my thing with personal trainers or people saying, ‘Hey, I can help you with this and that.’ I’m like, 'Look man, I know how to lift weights, I know what to eat and what not to eat, it all depends if I do it. I know what cardio to do that I like doing.' I knew all that stuff, and I did the basic bodybuilder type thing, look [sic] up stuff on YouTube, what new way to make my shoulders look bigger. I just never liked personal trainers because the ones I’ve ran [sic] into—I’ve never used one. Cezar is the first one I’ve ever used."

As of now, there is no update on when Eddie Kingston will fully recover from his injury and reappear in AEW.

#1) Shane McMahon revealed as the mastermind behind an iconic AEW star's name

Paul Wight has had a legendary career in WWE that started after he jumped ship from WCW to WWE in 1999. His name was then changed from The Giant to The Big Show after he signed a 10-year contract.

The former WWE Champion departed from the company and joined AEW in 2021. It was recently revealed on an episode of the Grilling JR podcast that it was Shane McMahon who gave him his iconic ring name.

“Shane McMahon was a huge Big show fan. I think he gave him the name [The Big Show]. But Shane just fell in love with the character because he belived in his dad's prophecy that The Big Show was going to be the next Andre the Giant... Shane gave him the name, The Big Show, and it seemed to fit,” JR said. [From 1:18:26 to 1:20:16]

Wight debuted in WWE under the Big Show ring name at St. Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House 1999.

