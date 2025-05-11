AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Becky Lynch and MJF trade shots, Mercedes Mone in heated fan incident, 49-year-old NOT SIGNED

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we will look at Becky Lynch talking about working with MJF. Mercedes Mone was recently involved in a heated incident with a fan.

A 49-year-old star has not signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. So without further ado, let's begin.

Becky Lynch and MJF trade shots at each other

Becky Lynch and MJF worked together during the filming of Happy Gilmore 2, which stars Adam Sandler and will be produced by Netflix. Following this, Lynch did an interview with Variety in which she claimed that she could beat Maxwell in a promo battle and noted that he would agree with her opinion of Lyra Valkyria.

"I did [meet MJF]. You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats. Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I’m saying about Lyra." [H/T: Variety]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman responded to Lynch on social media. He agreed that Lyra Valkyria seemed like a horrible person, but he said that he would be the one to beat her in a promo battle.

"Agree with Becks fully on Lyra, she seems like a horrible person and clearly a gross poor. Enjoyed my time with “the man” on set. A very nice girl and an upstanding citizen. However….. not too sure about her thoughts on a potential promo battle 😉 #BetterthanYou," Friedman wrote.

Mercedes Mone lashed out at a fan after losing her title

The past year has been great for Mercedes Mone. She won the TBS Championship and then went on to win more titles across multiple promotions. She has proven herself to be an unstoppable force in the ring. However, she recently ended up losing one of her belts.

At NJPW Resurgence 2025, The CEO defended her STRONG Women's Title against AZM and Mina Shirakawa in a three-way match. After a hard-fought battle, AZM pulled off a surprising win by pinning Shirakawa. Mone was distraught over the loss as she wasn't even involved in the decision.

Following the show, Mone was taking photos with the fans when one fan commented, "Hate to see you lose." This struck a nerve with the TBS Champion, who hit back at the fan, saying, "I didn't lose." She then asked the other fans, "Did I get pinned?"

Kenny Omega secures a win over Xavier Woods in a major match

Kenny Omega is known to be an avid video gamer. He has also shared a friendly rivalry with Xavier Woods over the years regarding who is better at video games. These two men finally got to square off against each other in an epic battle.

During a recent PAX gaming event, Omega squared off against Woods in the popular SNK vs. Capcom game. The Cleaner chose the character Eagle while Woods chose Mai. Both men had a close and competitive match, but it was the AEW star who managed to secure the win over the WWE star.

Rhino's AEW contract status revealed after recent television appearance

On the 7th May episode of AEW Dynamite, Rhino made his in-ring debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion and competed against Nick Wayne for the ROH World Television Title. Following this match, fans have been wondering if the Man-Beast had signed with Tony Khan's promotion.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Rhino has not signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling and was only scheduled to appear on television for the shows in Detroit.

AEW Beach Break full lineup confirmed

AEW is set to host Beach Break on 14th May 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. This is a special-themed show, and hence, Tony Khan has a pretty exciting lineup for the show. After Ricochet got into a physical confrontation with Zach Gowen on a recent edition of Collision, Khan announced that the two former WWE stars would step into the ring for a singles match.

Toni Storm will also compete against Skye Blue and two more competitors who are yet to be determined in a Four-Way AEW Women's World Title Eliminator match. Will Ospreay found himself feuding with The Don Callis Family again last week after they interrupted his segment with Hangman Page. Hence, Ospreay challenged them to a tag team match.

Later in the night, it was confirmed that Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita will face Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page at Beach Break.

MJF has been trying to be a part of The Hurt Syndicate for the past few weeks. While he has gotten the thumbs up from MVP and Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley is still unsure about the former AEW World Champion. Hence, he will give his final verdict about whether Maxwell can join The Hurt Syndicate.

The most highly anticipated match of the card is the Steel Cage match between Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley. The feud between The Opps and the Death Riders has gotten more personal in recent weeks, especially after the former defeated the latter for the AEW World Trios Titles.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Beach Break as the AEW World Champion.

