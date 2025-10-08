AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Former WWE champion makes stunning debut, Mercedes Mone reaches huge milestone, Another Honorary Uce

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Mercedes Mone and the Usos, among others.

A former WWE champion has made her debut in AEW. Meanwhile, the CEO has added another feather in her illustrious cap by reaching a major milestone, and the Usos see a top All Elite Wrestling star as an Honorary Uce. All this and more as we cover the top stories coming out of the All Elite Wrestling universe. So, without further ado, let's get into it.

#4. Lacey Lane answers Mercedes Mone's Open Challenge on AEW Dynamite

Last night, Dynamite: Title Tuesday saw the surprise debut of a former WWE champion who answered Mercedes Mone’s TBS title open challenge. That star was Lacey Lane, formerly known as Kayden Carter in WWE. Last night's Dynamite was held in Jacksonville and featured the CEO, who invited any Florida-based wrestler to step up and face her for the title. Lane, who fits the criteria, made her highly anticipated debut in AEW.

Lacey Lane in AEW is massive

The match itself was intense, with both women putting on an evenly matched contest. The former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion nearly pulled off a major upset with multiple close nearfalls, coming inches away from capturing the TBS Championship. However, Mercedes Mone retained her title after hitting the Mone Maker finisher for the pinfall. Despite the loss, Lacey Lane made a memorable impact in her debut and called the bout her dream match.

#3. Mercedes Mone completes 500 days as TBS Champion

Following her successful defense against Lacey Lane, Mercedes Mone reached a major milestone, completing 500 days as TBS Champion. The achievement places her among the longest-reigning champions in All Elite Wrestling history, with only Jade Cargill’s 508-day reign ahead of her.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks made her official debut in Tony Khan's promotion in March 2024 during Dynamite: Big Business and captured the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing by defeating Willow Nightingale. She has since solidified her position as one of the company's faces. As of today, the CEO is just one title away from matching Ultimo Dragon’s record of 10 championships. She will have the opportunity to do so when she challenges TNA star Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s Championship at WPW Rumble on October 19.

#2. Hikaru Shida has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with AEW

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with the company. The Japanese star who defeated Nyla Rose to win the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double or Nothing 2020 has been instrumental in establishing the women’s division. In a recent edition of Fightful Select's Answers Q&A, details revealed that her renewed deal includes both an extended contract and visa renewal.

Amid her absence, Shida's future in wrestling had been a topic of speculation, but the reports of her new deal have seemingly ended any uncertainty about her future. It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for her going forward.

#1. The Usos declare Claudio Castagnoli as “Honorary Uce”

The Usos recently revealed which wrestlers outside their family they consider to be “Honorary Uces.” The term, made famous during The Bloodline storyline, signifies brotherhood and deep respect, even for those not related by blood.

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling, Jey Uso shared that the locker room camaraderie often inspired the use of the term.

"It got to a point where we walked into the locker room, and I’ll never forget this, it was Wade Barrett and Apollo Crews, and I was walking by, they were calling each other Uce. I was like, this is love right here," said Jey.

Jimmy further mentioned that there are certain individuals the duo affectionately refers to, using playful nicknames, and revealed one for Death Riders' star Claudio Castagnoli.

"We like mix names too, like Sheamus, we call him Sheam-Uce. Cesaro, he ain’t with us anymore, but that’s our dawg too. Cesar-Uce. Ucev–that’s Rusev.” [H/T ITRWrestling]

The Usos are among WWE’s most popular tag teams and are former 8-time Tag Team Champions in the Stamford-based promotion.

