AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Former WWE star was very close to retiring; Rhea Ripley referenced; The Young Bucks break silence after losing EVP status

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we have news involving major stars, including Rhea Ripley and The Young Bucks, among others.

A former WWE star was on the verge of retiring. Meanwhile, an AEW star mentioned The Eradicator after her tough loss at Evolution, and The Young Bucks have finally addressed losing their EVP titles at All In. This and more as we take you through the headline-making stories coming from All Elite Wrestling. Let's dive in.

#5. Buddy Matthews pays tribute to Rhea Ripley amid AEW absence

Buddy Matthews took to Instagram to pay tribute to his real-life wife and WWE Superstar, Rhea Ripley. The post came shortly after Ripley’s loss to IYO SKY and Naomi at WWE Evolution 2025. Matthews is currently inactive in the Jacksonville-based promotion due to injury.

Matthews posted a video of Ripley using a rising knee strike on the apron during her match at Evolution, a move he’s known for, followed by a clip of himself using a similar maneuver.

"We in this together! 😎😁😛, " wrote Matthews.

#4. Adam Cole thanks fans amid retirement rumors

Adam Cole issued an emotional statement on Instagram following AEW All In: Texas, where he vacated the TNT Championship and missed a scheduled match due to an undisclosed health issue. The development fueled speculation around his potential retirement from in-ring competition.

Cole’s statement included a picture from the All In weekend and a heartfelt caption thanking fans

"Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times, but the bad times, means more than I could ever explain. I love you all. Always," wrote Cole.

Moreover, President Tony Khan later explained that the Panama City Playboy’s withdrawal from the event happened unexpectedly and due to unpredictable medical complications. Khan added that there is no current timeline for Cole's return or when he might be able to address fans publicly.

#3. Adam Cole was reportedly ready to announce retirement at All In

Additional reporting on Adam Cole's situation on Wrestling Observer Live by Dave Meltzer shed light on the star's condition, describing the situation as devastating for fans. Meltzer confirmed that Cole is currently dealing with concussion-related issues stemming from his match against Kyle Fletcher on AEW Collision, where he was struck with a lariat to the jaw.

Meltzer further reported that Cole was nearly ready to announce his retirement during the All In weekend, but ultimately held off.

“From what I can gather… he was pretty much ready to go out on Saturday and retire. And I guess, you know, cooler heads prevailed, and it’s exactly what he said," said Meltzer.

#2. Samoa Joe's upcoming absence reportedly due to commitments outside AEW

Samoa Joe was stretchered out of All In: Texas following a post-match attack after successfully defending the AEW World Trios Championship alongside The Opps. Joe was targeted in a brutal beatdown by The Death Riders, which was later confirmed as a storyline move to temporarily write him off television.

According to Fightful Select, Joe's absence is tied to his promotional commitments for the second season of Twisted Metal, which will premiere on July 31 on Peacock. While an exact return date was not disclosed, sources indicate that he is expected to be away for “a few weeks.”

#1. The Young Bucks finally address their EVP title loss

After losing their Executive Vice President (EVP) titles at All In, The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) have publicly responded to the leadership change. The EVP stipulation was tied to their tag match against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. Following their loss, Tony Khan's promotion updated its website to reflect Ospreay and Strickland as the new EVPs.

Matt addressed the change on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with Nick.

"Former EVPs. Forever Founding Fathers. Much love. (Gear by @daingersnake)," wrote Matt.

Additionally, President Tony Khan also commented on the transition during a media call, thanking The Bucks for their foundational role in AEW's inception.

