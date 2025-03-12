AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Former WWE star not leaving the promotion anytime soon; Wardlow replaced; Scrapped Jon Moxley plans revealed

Welcome to the March 12 edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup. In today's edition, we'll cover a few trending topics, which include discussing scrapped plans for Jon Moxley, Wardlow being replaced from a major event, and more.

So, without further ado, let's begin:

#5. AEW had something else planned for Jon Moxley's match at Revolution

Jon Moxley and Cope headlined the Revolution PPV this past Sunday. In the closing moments, Christian Cage cashed in his contract. However, Mox was able to turn the tables and retain his belt. Fans were upset with the underwhelming end of the blockbuster pay-per-view.

Later, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that AEW had initially planned something else to cap off the night. He stated that Tony Khan had booked many stars to interfere in Mox's match. They also discussed featuring major returns. But the plans fell through.

#4. Wardlow replaced amid AEW hiatus

Wardlow hasn't performed for AEW for a year. He was last seen on AEW Dynamite: Big Business, where he suffered a loss against Samoa Joe. He was supposed to compete at Pandemonium Pro Wrestling's The House Always Wins event on April 17, but he withdrew.

Fightful Select reported that he was busy tending to an injury. He's also working on some projects outside of pro wrestling. There is no news on when he'll be back in Jacksonville-based promotion.

#3. Swerve Strickland is not leaving AEW anytime soon

Swerve Strickland has a lot of potential, which he couldn't show off enough during his time in WWE. There's been a massive surge in his career since he joined AEW. Speaking on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Strickland revealed he's signed to All Elite Wrestling until 2029 and likes it very much in the company.

“Yup (I’m signed to AEW until 2029). There’s nowhere else I would rather be. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s just a PR. He’s supposed to say that sh*t.’ Nah, I mean that sh*t from the bottom of my heart. There’s no other place I’d rather be. Do I have bad days as opposed to good days? Of course. This is a job. I have frustrations here and there. But I work through those frustrations better here than I did in other places and anywhere else in the world.”

#2. Why did Christian Cage cash in at AEW Revolution?

Christian Cage won the contract last year at All In 2024. He used it at Revolution against Jon Moxley during the latter's match with Cope but failed to win.

According to Fightful Select, Cage cashed in his contract at Revolution because the company wanted to end the storyline of him holding the contract immediately for some reason. Fans were mad that Tony Khan wasted his cash in angle for nothing, but the company might have something big planned for him.

#1. Lex Luger wants Sting and DDP to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Lex Luger is one of the inductees of this year's WWE Hall of Famer class. Speaking on the 83 weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, Luger revealed he wants his longtime friends Sting and DDP to induct him into the Hall of Fame. But since The Icon is signed to All Elite Wrestling on a legends deal, Tony Khan needs to give his consent for it to happen.

"I have been trying to work on the walk. We’re not there yet. So I go, we’re hoping, but man, if I could have my two guys up there with me, man, DDP on my shoulder kind of spotting me and Sting on the other, if it’s possible. I go, man, that would be amazing. So we shall see. If I have anything to say about that, that would be my pick. That would be, for me, the ultimate. That would be pretty cool, that would be amazing. For me, at least," Luger said.

Triple H and Michelle McCool are other inductees announced for the Hall of Fame class of 2025. The ceremony will take place at Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, before WrestleMania 41.

