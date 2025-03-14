AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Huge Luchasaurus update after life-threatening issues, 2 top stars told to leave for WWE, Tony Khan misses out again

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving Luchasaurus, Tony Khan, and more.

Luchasaurus was reportedly backstage at Revolution 2025 for an alternate ending after life-threatening health issues. Elsewhere, a wrestling legend wants two top AEW stars to leave the company for WWE. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Luchasaurus was reportedly backstage at AEW Revolution for an 'alternate ending'

Luchasaurus has been off TV after reportedly being hospitalized due to pneumonia and breathing issues. He has since been steadily recovering and is looking to make his return to All Elite Wrestling after he was reportedly backstage at Revolution 2025.

Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Adam Copeland in a singles match at Revolution 2025. The One and True King walked out as the champion after Christian Cage cashed in his contract to make it a three-way, only to get submitted by Moxley.

The result didn't sit well with many of the fans, who called it a lackluster ending. Rumors emerged about an alternate ending with Fightful reporting that Luchasaurus was backstage at the show. However, it's unclear if he was supposed to be involved in the alternate finish.

#4. Wrestling legend wants two top AEW stars to leave for WWE

Bully Ray has never been hesitant to criticize All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan for their creative choices. He commented on the Jacksonville-based promotion once again after a backstage promo segment.

This week on Dynamite, MJF and Hangman Page crossed paths after their intense match at Revolution 2025. The two stars didn't hold back from expressing their resentment for each other once again, which seems to suggest that their feud will continue.

Bully Ray praised the segment and the two stars in particular. However, he also wished that the two stars would head to WWE soon and become real stars.

#3. Tony Khan misses out after popular star chooses WWE instead of AEW

Jeff Cobb is one of the best talents to come out of NJPW as a powerhouse performer. He has also competed for All Elite Wrestling on a few occasions, and many fans expected him to sign with the company at some point.

Now, that he's finishing up his run in NJPW, he looks to be headed elsewhere after cutting a vague promo about his next move following a poor win-loss record. It seems that Tony Khan has missed the chance to sign him as he looks to be headed to WWE.

Fightful Select has reported that Cobb is on WWE's radar and the company is interested in signing him. The report also mentioned that a source in AEW has stated that the top heavyweight star isn't expected to join their promotion.

#2. Unfortunate update on 35-year-old star after months of absence

Juice Robinson has been off TV, recovering from an injury he suffered in the Continental Classic Gold League. The former Bullet Club member was due for a push and has now been put on the shelf after he suffered a broken fibula attempting a sunset flip during a match against Will Ospreay.

Robinson underwent surgery successfully in December for the injury but as of now, there's no timetable for his return. According to a report from Fightful Select, he is set to miss in-ring activities for some time until he is cleared.

#1. AEW Dynamite ratings rise after fallout from Revolution

This week's Dynamite presented the fallout from AEW Revolution. Speedball Mike Bailey also made his first appearance for the company as he competed against The Beast Mortos in his debut.

All of this resulted in a rise in ratings on TBS as 628,000 viewers tuned in for the show. This number is up from last week's which had 600,000 viewers. This week's Dynamite drew a rating of 0.16 and was also ranked number six on primetime cable in the 18-49 demographic.

