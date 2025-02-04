AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Legend gives huge retirement update; Ex-WWE star was not wanted; Disappointing news; Ricky Starks announcement

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we're going to be taking a look at stories involving ex-WWE stars, Ricky Starks, and more.

A professional wrestling legend has recently revealed that retirement is around the corner for him. A former WWE star has joined a major faction in All Elite Wrestling. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5) Wrestling legend gives update on AEW retirement plans

Dustin Rhodes has finally opened up on his retirement plans. The Natural is finally getting his flowers in the latter stage of his career after years of being a highly underrated and underutilized star in WWE, as Goldust.

Rhodes is still active at 55 and is the ROH Tag Team Champion with Sammy Guevara and the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion with The Von Erichs. However, the former WWE star has now revealed on the Unbreakable podcast that he plans on hanging up his wrestling boots in about two to three years.

"I just know the inevitable is almost here, and that's gonna be a hard thing to deal with. You know, I think I may have two/three years left that I can go full steam and then what? It's like, that's something I'm really, really gonna have to work on," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

#4) Swerve Strickland reveals he didn't want former WWE star in AEW

Swerve Strickland never backs down from turning up the heat in his feuds in All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW World Champion has been embroiled in an intense feud with former WWE star, Ricochet for the past couple of weeks.

The two stars are now set to collide against each other in a singles match on Dynamite this week. Ahead of their match, the Future of Flight and The Realest confronted each other in a backstage segment on Collision last week. Strickland would then reveal that he didn't want the former WWE United States Champion to show up in AEW.

#3) Disappointing update on AEW star's injury

The Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling last year, making his official debut in May 2024. Billington is the nephew of the original Dynamite Kid, who wrestled alongside Davey Boy Smith as part of The British Bulldogs back in the 80s.

Billington looked to carry on the legacy of his uncle in AEW after adopting his moniker. However, he has unfortunately faced a setback as he was injured while performing on the Jericho Cruise. According to a report from PWinsider, the young star separated his shoulder, and there is no word on when he will return from the injury.

#2) Major announcement made on Ricky Starks

Many fans have been missing Ricky Starks on TV and have speculated on his AEW status amidst his long absence. The Absolute is still competing and making appearances for other independent promotions outside of All Elite Wrestling.

The former AEW tag team champion is now set to appear at the Toyhio 21 show. Another star absent similarly from All Elite Wrestling, Danhausen took to X/Twitter to officially announce that he will attend the event alongside Ricky Starks on February 8 at the Metroplex Expo Centre in Ohio. The event will also feature appearances from Killswitch and Julia Hart.

#1) Former WWE star has joined a major faction in All Elite Wrestling

Elias is building up his name again after leaving WWE. He has now joined The Righteous, which is a tag team in All Elite Wrestling that consists of Dutch and Vincent.

The Righteous have been competing in Ring of Honor and have previously won the ROH Tag Team Championship. The duo secured an official contract with Tony Khan's promotion after leaving their mark in their few appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

Now, they are looking to get back into the ROH Tag Team Title scene and have enlisted the help of Elias to do so. The former WWE star posted a video on Instagram indicating the formation of a new group, The Righteous Ones with his addition.

