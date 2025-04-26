AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major star officially back in WWE, Bryan Danielson returning? Star shares heartfelt statement, 51-year-old not retiring

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we will take a look at a former All Elite Wrestling star who returned to WWE after many years. Additionally, Brian Danielson has given a major hint that his comeback may be imminent.

We will also check out a heartfelt statement issued by one of the Young Bucks and a massive retirement update given by a member of the Hurt Syndicate. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Aleister Black has returned to WWE

Former AEW star Aleister Black made his much-awaited comeback to WWE on SmackDown this week. Upon his return, he attacked The Miz, setting up a rivalry between the two.

From 2021 to 2025, Black was signed to All Elite Wrestling. In the Jacksonville-based promotion, the Dutch pro wrestler was known as Malakai Black. He was the leader of the House of Black faction and held the AEW World Trios Title once.

#3. Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks issued an emotional statement

The Young Bucks is an immensely polarizing tag team. The duo has fans across the world. However, they also have an equal number of haters. The Jackson Brothers have often been accused of being power-hungry, overrated, and obnoxious. Nevertheless, it appears like they are unbothered and will continue to perform for their supporters.

Matt Jackson recently released a heartfelt statement on Instagram, reflecting on the above situation.

"Nothing but love to the real ones who’ve never stopped supporting us. To the ones who didn’t fall for the phony character assassination clickbait articles. The rumors, the lies. You had our backs the whole time, and it didn’t go unnoticed. We still do this for you. I would have probably called it a night a long time ago without your support. Let’s keep going. Let’s come back bigger, better, and sharper. What is ‘the feeling’ everyone talks about? It’s you. You’re the recipe. Onward & upward!" he wrote.

#2. AEW star MVP does not plan on retiring anytime soon

The Hurt Syndicate was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT. The podcaster asked MVP if the 51-year-old was considering retirement. Interestingly, the former WWE star revealed that he still had a lot to offer to the business, adding that he wasn't planning on hanging up his boots soon.

"No, not yet. I've got a little bit left in me. It’s funny. We did a six-man about a month ago now, give or take, and they were teasing me because I was actually in there for a little while, and it felt good. It was coming back to me, and Shelton said, ‘Are you ever gonna tag out?’ I’m like, 'Oh, yeah, maybe I should!” he said.

#1. Bryan Danielson drops major AEW return hint

Bryan Danielson has not been seen on any AEW programs since he lost the world title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream last year. However, the veteran recently hinted that his return might be imminent.

The American Dragon recently traveled to London to promote the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This event will take place at the O2 Arena in London on August 24, 2025. Hopefully, the former WWE Champion will make an appearance.

