AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major star signs with WWE, Dax Harwood fined $10,000, Tony Khan responds to WrestleMania plans, Serious injury

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving WWE, Dax Harwood, Tony Khan, and more.

A former AEW Champion has reportedly signed with WWE. A former WWE Superstar issued a public apology for his actions on TV after being fined $10,000. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. Former AEW star has reportedly signed with WWE

Many major stars that have recently left AEW have landed in WWE like Penta, Ricky Saints, Rey Fenix, Jade Cargill, and more. It seems like the Stamford-based promotion keeps an eye on whoever makes it out of All Elite Wrestling and invites them over.

Miro (fka Rusev) joined All Elite Wrestling after he was released from the Stamford-based company in 2020 due to budget cuts. The Redeemer had been a huge hit in his initial run but would soon vanish from TV and become less important as a character. The former TNT Champion has now recently departed from the company in February this year.

PWinsider has reported that The Bulgarian Brute was at the WWE headquarters and has now signed a new deal with his former promotion. There's no news regarding when he will make his return on TV.

#4. Backstage update on AEW star pulled from career-defining match

Jay White was poised to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament this year in AEW. The Switchblade announced his entry into the tournament a few weeks ago, alongside Will Ospreay and Hangman Page.

Winning this tournament would've meant that Jay White would face the AEW World Champion at All In: Texas. However, it seems like he will not be participating anymore after it was announced that The Death Riders attacked him.

Fightful then reported that The Switchblade had suffered a legitimate injury and is now scheduled to undergo surgery. His replacement in the men's bracket was then announced to be Kevin Knight.

#3. Former WWE star issued a public apology for his actions on live TV

FTR seemed to be going through a rough spot after Dax Harwood accidentally shoved his partner, Cash Wheeler last week on Collision. Harwood had also put his hands on an AEW official Paul Turner.

During the 2nd March episode of Dynamite, the former WWE Tag Team Champion apologized for his actions against Cash Wheeler in a backstage segment with Renee Paquette. He also paid the $10,000 fine imposed on him from AEW for putting his hands on a referee.

Regardless of Harwood's actions, the trio of Rated-FTR is looking forward to taking on The Death Riders at Dynasty. Dax and Cash have settled their differences for now and are heading into their Trios Championship match against their opponents as a cohesive unit.

#2. WWE fans taunted Tony Khan following Ricky Saints' recent title win

Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) has become the new NXT North American Champion. The star took on another former AEW talent Shawn Spears on a recent edition of NXT for the title and came out on top.

Following his win, fans started to chant loudly as they taunted his former boss, Tony Khan. The crowd in Orlando, Florida would break out in chants of "Tony Fumbled" as Ricky Saints was celebrating his win.

The fans wouldn't even stop the chant after Ethan Page came out to attack Saints, who's another former talent from All Elite Wrestling, as he stood tall to close out the show.

#1. AEW is planning a mini-WrestleMania type week for All In: Texas

WrestleMania is the biggest event in professional wrestling. WWE goes all out to build up The Show of Shows. However, other promotions have seemed to emulate this strategy and have pushed their flagship shows to be the ones to tune into, with AEW making All In their signature event.

All In: Texas is set to be similar to a WrestleMania-type event for the promotion after. They plan to roll out a lineup of shows for the week. The PPV is also set to take Collision's spot, on Saturday, July 12, and is also scheduled for an early start time at 2 PM CT/ 3 PM ET at the GlobeField Stadium.

