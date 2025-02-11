AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Multiple stars released; Jon Moxley allegedly running away from ex-WWE Champion; Massive blow for The Young Bucks

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to take a look at stories involving Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks, and more.

Two new stars have been removed from AEW's roster page following Malakai Black's removal. A major update on Ricky Starks' future has emerged. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5) Multiple stars have been officially removed from AEW's roster

AEW has been losing some of its most popular stars with Malakai Black reportedly exiting the promotion and being removed from the roster page. Now, two other stars have been seemingly let go as well: Ricky Starks and Miro.

Both Starks and Miro had been absent from AEW TV for a long time due to complications behind the scenes. Miro reportedly asked for his release in September of last year. Starks' absence had been more mysterious, with fans wondering if he would pop up in Tony Khan's promotion.

However, now both stars have been removed from the promotion's roster page. This had been an indication previously that a talent had been released.

#4) Jon Moxley allegedly running away from former WWE Champion in AEW's locker room

Bobby Lashley made his way into All Elite Wrestling last year to create some waves along with The Hurt Syndicate. The former WWE star is currently a tag team champion alongside Shelton Benjamin and is still looking to achieve more in his future.

Speaking in an interview with the Sporting Tribune, Lashley claimed that Jon Moxley had been avoiding him in the locker room. He stated that it's only a matter of time before he catches up to the current AEW World Champion, but he hinted that he'll have to get the tag team titles off first.

"I think he stays clear away from me. Whenever I see him in the locker room, he’ll go clear in the other direction. He knows what’s going on. He knows it is only a matter of time. Right now, we’re focused on what we’re doing and being tag team champions. That’s what we’re focused on. Once we get rid of these titles, we’ll look at the next step." [H/T Fightful]

#3) The Young Bucks suffered a major setback amid AEW absence

The Young Bucks have been keeping away from All Elite Wrestling during Jon Moxley's reign of terror with The Death Riders. The duo of Nick and Matt Jackson recently won the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5.

However, the title reign unfortunately didn't last too long for them. The AEW Executive VPs recently faced off against Los Ingobernables de Japan's Tetsuya Naito and Hirumo Takahashi at NJPW's The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11. Naito would ultimately fight till the end to claim the titles as he finished both Nick and Matt Jackson off with Destinos and hit another one on the former to pin him.

This would mark the end of the Young Bucks' brief reign as the IWGP Tag Team Champions, which lasted only 37 days.

#2) Major update on Ricky Starks after AEW exit

Ricky Starks has reportedly left All Elite Wrestling once and for all. The former FTW champion had been missing from TV since March of last year. During his long absence, Starks had been keeping busy on the independent wrestling circuit.

The Absolute star recently became the DEFY World Champion after defeating Kenta in a match on DEFY's 'Hundredth' event. Last month, Starks had also asked for his release from the company and now according to a report from PWinsider, he has been granted it.

The report also stated that Ricky Starks is '100% free and clear' to go and perform wherever he wants to now that he's left All Elite Wrestling.

#1) The Hurt Syndicate joining forces with former WWE star is possible, according to veteran

WWE recently went on a spree of talent cuts and released many stars including Akam, Rezar, Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, and more. Alexander had been with the Stamford-based company for nine years and was a part of The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP.

Now, his former Hurt Business colleagues have joined AEW and have been wreaking havoc as The Hurt Syndicate. Jim Cornette feels that Cedric Alexander can sign with All Elite Wrestling and join The Hurt Syndicate soon.

Jim said, "Well, that might not be a bad thing there, because that might be a benefit to Cedric and AEW. If he's a former member of The Hurt Business, they would like him to be a current member, since that's the only group they've got that's getting over. But I didn't realize he was still there, to be honest with you."

It remains to be seen if the reunion happens anytime soon.

